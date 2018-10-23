"Expect a world title from me soon" – Plange

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - Jessie Manyo Plange, one of the world title hopefuls for Ghana, has said, he is the next boxer to win a world title for the nation.

Plange, who boasts of an undefeated record of 17 wins and a draw told the GNA Sports in an interview that, he would stop at nothing at being the next world champion for Ghana, adding that he was eyeing the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) titles.

“With God all things are possible. I would win the world title soon. I know I am a champion and I would soon prove it,” he said.

Plange, 30, was in the ring early October with the IBO Bantamweight world title holder Michael Dasmariñas, which ended in a split draw at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The 2007 All Africa Games silver medalist disclosed that, he was training for his next fight with a yet to be determined opponent on December 24.

“After my last fight, I have been training and am hoping to fight on December 24. So I’m hoping things would be well for me to progress.

“My last fight was interesting, I went all out for the whole world to see that Ghana, has big talent. I know I won the fight but they made it draw but I’m not disappointed.”

