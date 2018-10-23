LOC grateful to CAF

By
Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Accra, Oct.23, GNA - Madam Freda Prempeh,
Chairperson for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Africa Women
Cup of Nations (AWCON) has on behalf of Government expressed gratitude to the
Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the reposed in them during the
preparatory stages for the Championship.
Madam Prempeh, who doubles as the Deputy
Minister for Works and Housing, made this known when Ghana hosted the draw for
the AWCON tournament at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.
“Ghana is very grateful to CAF under Mr. Ahmad
Ahmad's stewardship for the opportunity to host seven African countries in this
year's event.
“Two years ago Ghana was awarded the right to
host the 11th edition of the Total Women’s Cup of Nations for the very first
time in the country's history and Ghana is ready to showcase the finest of
African Women Football to the world”.
She reiterated that the LOC was working
closely with CAF and other major stakeholders to ensure Ghana hosts a
successful and memorable footballing event from 17th November to 1st
December, 2018 at Accra and Cape Coast.
There were concerns of Ghana being stripped
off the hosting right due to slow works at the Accra Sports Stadium, which
prompted Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports to travel for a
crucial meeting with CAF President and Executives over Ghana’s readiness and
desire to host a successful tournament.
Meanwhile, the CAF inspection team, upon its
final visit to the host cities have given the green light to the facilities to
host the rest of Africa, where the top three finalist would represent Africa at
the international stage in France 2019.
