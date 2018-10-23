Home | News | LOC grateful to CAF

LOC grateful to CAF

Dan Soko

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Oct.23, GNA - Madam Freda Prempeh, Chairperson for the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) has on behalf of Government expressed gratitude to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the reposed in them during the preparatory stages for the Championship.

Madam Prempeh, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, made this known when Ghana hosted the draw for the AWCON tournament at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

“Ghana is very grateful to CAF under Mr. Ahmad Ahmad's stewardship for the opportunity to host seven African countries in this year's event.   

“Two years ago Ghana was awarded the right to host the 11th edition of the Total Women’s Cup of Nations for the very first time in the country's history and Ghana is ready to showcase the finest of African Women Football to the world”.

She reiterated that the LOC was working closely with CAF and other major stakeholders to ensure Ghana hosts a successful and memorable footballing event from 17th November to 1st December, 2018 at Accra and Cape Coast.

There were concerns of Ghana being stripped off the hosting right due to slow works at the Accra Sports Stadium, which prompted Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister for Youth and Sports to travel for a crucial meeting with CAF President and Executives over Ghana’s readiness and desire to host a successful tournament.

Meanwhile, the CAF inspection team, upon its final visit to the host cities have given the green light to the facilities to host the rest of Africa, where the top three finalist would represent Africa at the international stage in France 2019.

GNA

