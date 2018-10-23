Golden Arms back from World Armwrestling Championship

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The National
Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms have arrived from Antalya, Turkey, after making
a historic appearance in the 40th World Armwrestling Championships
and the 21st Para-Armwrestling Championships.
Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the GAF,
was elated with the experience and exposure gained by the Golden Arms at the
championships where over 1,200 players from over 50 countries participated.
"I salute the athletes who paid for their
air tickets to travel to Antalya and K-Balm from Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd, who
supported the team to participate in the competition.
Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah of the Ghana Police
Service, said that they would make good use of the lessons learnt and defend
their title won at the Africa Armwrestling Championship held in Ghana in July
this year in Mali 2019.
Team Ghana's best results was from Tahiru
Haruna, who placed 6th out of 18 in 90 Plus Para Armwrestling
Haruna, again placed 13th out of 24
in Senior Men Plus 110KG.
Boatemaa Ampomah, 9th in 80KG
Senior Women, with Edward Asamoah 23 out of 26 in Mens 90KG
GNA
