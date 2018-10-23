Home | News | Organisers of Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League to meet the press

Organisers of Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League to meet the press

Dan Soko

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in conjunction with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the National Juvenile Boxing Committee will hold a press conference at the MJ Grand Hotel at East Legon at 11am on Wednesday October 24.

The meeting was to brief the media on the second week of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight Nights.

According to Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning, consultant to the GBA and GBF, the media would be briefed on the current situation in Ghana Boxing after the bout between Wasiru Mohammed and Isaac Sackey as well as the second week of the Boxing League and the official opening of the Fist of Fury Boxing League by the deputy Minister of Youth & Sports on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He said the league had been exciting and thrilling despite the weather not being favourable on the first day.

According to the former GBA president, the media has been supportive and prayed that they promote the league on their various platforms and stations.

Over 100 boxers representing 14 Gyms/Clubs are competing in the 2018 Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.

Six juvenile, 16 amateur and 4 professional bouts would be held on Friday 26 October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Akotoku Academy faces Seconds Out, Attoh Quarshie Club meets Wisdom, Charles Quartey Memorial Gym clashes with Sea View Gym and Square Deal takes on Panix Gym.

For the professionals, Richmond Ashley would fight Eric Quarm in a Lightweight contest, Felix Williams would also meet Buedi Saruna from Togo for the West African Super featherweight title.

Theophilus Tetteh would also box Felix Okine for the National Featherweight title.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Manchester United 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala's Goal Earns Visitors Comfortable Win

October 23, 2018

Football Fans Injured As Escalator Collapses At Rome Underground Station

October 23, 2018

Beautiful Cars Of Popular “Mute” Comic Actor Mr. Bean

October 23, 2018

KNUST VC, Other Stakeholders Summoned To Manhyia Palace

October 23, 2018

Police Clashed With Nurses Trainees

October 23, 2018

Man Pulled Gun At Rival

October 23, 2018

GUTA Wants Government To Increase CTN Quota

October 23, 2018

Check Out These Delicious Dandelion Juice Recipes

October 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

West Hills Mall's old school challenge warms up with big fitness walk

October 22, 2018

Turning The Tragedy Of Africa Into Prosperity; The Role Of Good Leadership

October 22, 2018

REGSEC Initiates Moves To Broker Peace In Japekrom And Drobo

October 22, 2018

EPA To Release Full Report On Mass Tilapia Deaths

October 22, 2018

Fuel Prices Increase By 2.74% At Major Fuel Stations

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!