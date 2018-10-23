Organisers of Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League to meet the press

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Ghana Boxing
Authority (GBA) in conjunction with the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the
National Juvenile Boxing Committee will hold a press conference at the MJ Grand
Hotel at East Legon at 11am on Wednesday October 24.
The meeting was to brief the media on the
second week of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League and Championship Fight
Nights.
According to Mr. Moses Foh Amoaning,
consultant to the GBA and GBF, the media would be briefed on the current
situation in Ghana Boxing after the bout between Wasiru Mohammed and Isaac
Sackey as well as the second week of the Boxing League and the official opening
of the Fist of Fury Boxing League by the deputy Minister of Youth & Sports
on Friday at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
He said the league had been exciting and
thrilling despite the weather not being favourable on the first day.
According to the former GBA president, the
media has been supportive and prayed that they promote the league on their
various platforms and stations.
Over 100 boxers representing 14 Gyms/Clubs are
competing in the 2018 Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League.
Six juvenile, 16 amateur and 4 professional
bouts would be held on Friday 26 October at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
Akotoku Academy faces Seconds Out, Attoh
Quarshie Club meets Wisdom, Charles Quartey Memorial Gym clashes with Sea View
Gym and Square Deal takes on Panix Gym.
For the professionals, Richmond Ashley would
fight Eric Quarm in a Lightweight contest, Felix Williams would also meet Buedi
Saruna from Togo for the West African Super featherweight title.
Theophilus Tetteh would also box Felix Okine
for the National Featherweight title.
GNA
