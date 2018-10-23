“Our mission is to qualify for France 2019” - Zambia Team Manager

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Oct.23 GNA - Chibwe Besa, Team Manager for the Zambian Female National team, has said their mission in the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON), is to qualify for the 2019 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Women World Cup in France.

The She-polopolo, who are housed in Group B alongside defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, would begin their 11th biennial competition campaign with Kenya on 18th November, 2018 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Besa in an interview with GNA Sports, noted that all the countries, which have qualified for the showpiece were determined to qualify for France 2019, and cannot be underrated.

“Everyone coming into this tournament is coming with the aim of playing football at the world stage, which is the FIFA Women’s World cup in France, so there is a lot at stake and a lot to play for at this tournament” she said.

