Ghana and Liberia share ideas on employment and labour relations

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - A delegation from the
Ministry of Labour in Liberia on Tuesday engaged with senior officials from the
Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to learn about Ghana’s
labour sector.
The meeting also served as a platform for the
two countries to share ideas about laws governing employment
and labour relations.
Speaking at the meeting in Accra, Mr Ignatius
Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said the
exercise would also present a good opportunity for the Ministry to learn and
enhance its work.
''This is an opportunity for us to learn from
Liberia, while they also learn from us. Perhaps it is only from learning that
we can adopt the best practices. This is the best thing to do,” he said.
''I applauded your offer to us to visit your
country to experience what you also do, and it is good to have this kind of
corporation because no nation is an island.
“Issues about labour keep changing
on daily basis and it is good to update one's knowledge with regards to dealing
with issues of employment and labour relations.’’
As part of the learning and exchange of
ideas, the Liberia delegation would also meet various agencies under the
Employment Ministry.
Chief Moses Y. Kollie, the Minister of Labour,
Liberia, noted that the knowledge sharing meeting was key in learning about the
differences and similarities to able to adopt the best practices to facilitate
smooth relations among and within the various structures in the employment
sector.
“Our being here is to see how we can first
understand the Labour Practice Law of Ghana so that we can compare
with the system in our country. This meeting has been very rewarding and the
two countries have shared experiences,’’ he said.
Chief Kollie, who is the leader of the
delegation, called for a broader consultation between the two countries to
address the numerous challenges in the labour sector.
''We will improve on our laws back in Liberia
after these fruitful discussions and, hopefully, Ghana will also learn from us
because as two West African countries, we should always consult each other on
our administrative practices,'' he said.
GNA
