Ghana and Liberia share ideas on employment and labour relations

Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - A delegation from the Ministry of Labour in Liberia on Tuesday engaged with senior officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to learn about Ghana’s labour sector.



The meeting also served as a platform for the two countries to share ideas about laws governing employment and labour relations.

Speaking at the meeting in Accra, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said the exercise would also present a good opportunity for the Ministry to learn and enhance its work.

''This is an opportunity for us to learn from Liberia, while they also learn from us. Perhaps it is only from learning that we can adopt the best practices. This is the best thing to do,” he said.

''I applauded your offer to us to visit your country to experience what you also do, and it is good to have this kind of corporation because no nation is an island.

“Issues about labour keep changing on daily basis and it is good to update one's knowledge with regards to dealing with issues of employment and labour relations.’’

As part of the learning and exchange of ideas, the Liberia delegation would also meet various agencies under the Employment Ministry.

Chief Moses Y. Kollie, the Minister of Labour, Liberia, noted that the knowledge sharing meeting was key in learning about the differences and similarities to able to adopt the best practices to facilitate smooth relations among and within the various structures in the employment sector.

“Our being here is to see how we can first understand the Labour Practice Law of Ghana so that we can compare with the system in our country. This meeting has been very rewarding and the two countries have shared experiences,’’ he said.

Chief Kollie, who is the leader of the delegation, called for a broader consultation between the two countries to address the numerous challenges in the labour sector.

''We will improve on our laws back in Liberia after these fruitful discussions and, hopefully, Ghana will also learn from us because as two West African countries, we should always consult each other on our administrative practices,'' he said.

