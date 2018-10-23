KNUST Vice-Chancellor has not resigned – Authorities

By
Stephen Asante, GNA
Kumasi, Oct. 23, GNA - Authorities of the
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have refuted media
speculations that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, has
resigned.
“Prof. Obiri-Danso is still at post. It is not
true that he has handed in his resignation or been impressed upon by the
University Council to resign,” Mr. Kwame Yeboah Junior, the University Relations
Officer (URO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi.
“The University has its own mandated processes
for removing the Vice-Chancellor, but for now none of our clauses in relation
to that effect has been activated”, he noted.
Mr Yeboah Junior indicated that following a
stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday, the University Council had been directed to
as quickly as possible strive to resolve the differences for normalcy to return
to the campus.
The meeting had in attendance, the Minister
in-charge of National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of Education,
Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, and Bantamahene, Baffour Asare Owusu, who represented
the Asantehene and Chancellor of the University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as well
as representatives of the University.
KNUST had in recent time been embroiled in
turmoil, following violent clashes between the student body and authorities
over what the former described as unwarranted brutalities meted out to
students.
The feud was heightened last Monday (October
22, 2018) when some of the aggrieved students took to the streets on the
campus, protesting vehemently about the University’s alleged manhandling of
some of their colleagues.
What was supposed to have been a peaceful
demonstration turned violent when the aggrieved protestors mounted road blocks
and decided to destroy everything in sight.
They set fire on some of the University
vehicles and security motorbikes, smashed windscreens, billboards and other
property on the campus.
A combined team of the military and police had
since been deployed to the University campus to restore calm.
When GNA got to the campus on Tuesday, the
entire University had been deserted as the students vacated their halls of
residence in compliance to a directive that they should all leave, pending
investigations into the violent incident.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article