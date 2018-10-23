Establish school farms to boost School Feeding Programme – KITA

By
Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA
Domeabra (Ash), October 23, GNA - Mr. Samuel
Owusu Takyi, the Executive Director of the Kumasi Institute of Tropical
Agriculture (KITA), has urged the government to implement an agro-educational
policy for basic and Senior High Schools to have school farms to supplement
their feeding.
This, he said would have a multiple advantage
for schools in the urban areas not to lose parcels of their undeveloped lands
to encroachers, whiles also developing the interest of the students and pupils
in agriculture.
Added to these, the harvested farm produce
would be used to prepare nutritious well-balanced food and cut down the cost of
feeding. Mr Takyi was making a presentation on the topic ‘‘working for a zero
hunger world, call to action. Achieving the SDG 2’’, theme for this year’s
celebration of the World Food Day, on the campus of KITA at Domeabra in the
Ejisu Municipality.
He said access to land especially in the rural
communities would not be a problem to help address the challenges confronting
the School Feeding Programme in these areas.
He also noted that KITA is already creating
awareness and supporting both private and public schools in the municipality to
establish gardens and farms for their schools.
‘‘The idea is to stimulate and sustain the
interests of the youth in agriculture and education in order to promote the
socio-economic development of the country’’, he added.
Mr Abdul-Razak Salifu, the President of the
Student Representative Council (SRC) of KITA urged the youth to engage in
agriculture to earn additional incomes.
The lecture brought together staff and
students of the school and other members of the general public.
GNA
