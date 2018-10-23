Establish school farms to boost School Feeding Programme – KITA

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Domeabra (Ash), October 23, GNA - Mr. Samuel Owusu Takyi, the Executive Director of the Kumasi Institute of Tropical Agriculture (KITA), has urged the government to implement an agro-educational policy for basic and Senior High Schools to have school farms to supplement their feeding.

This, he said would have a multiple advantage for schools in the urban areas not to lose parcels of their undeveloped lands to encroachers, whiles also developing the interest of the students and pupils in agriculture.

Added to these, the harvested farm produce would be used to prepare nutritious well-balanced food and cut down the cost of feeding. Mr Takyi was making a presentation on the topic ‘‘working for a zero hunger world, call to action. Achieving the SDG 2’’, theme for this year’s celebration of the World Food Day, on the campus of KITA at Domeabra in the Ejisu Municipality.

He said access to land especially in the rural communities would not be a problem to help address the challenges confronting the School Feeding Programme in these areas.

He also noted that KITA is already creating awareness and supporting both private and public schools in the municipality to establish gardens and farms for their schools.

‘‘The idea is to stimulate and sustain the interests of the youth in agriculture and education in order to promote the socio-economic development of the country’’, he added.

Mr Abdul-Razak Salifu, the President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of KITA urged the youth to engage in agriculture to earn additional incomes.

The lecture brought together staff and students of the school and other members of the general public.

