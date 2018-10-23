Home | News | Bawumia Raps Ghanaians In UK

Dan Soko
Though there is a sense of hardship among the average Ghanaian, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia believes Ghana is not far from being a hub of rapid transformational development in Africa.

The Akufo-Addo administration continues to bank on the Free Senior High School policy as well as the implementation of paperless processes at the ports; the introduction of the three Development Authorities, among others, as avenues for exponential development.

Dr. Bawumia expressed this optimism when he was addressing his government’s base at the 2018 edition of the joint Annual Dinner and Dance of the United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Young Executives Forum (YEF) on Saturday.

Though these policies are in place, the Vice President has called on Ghanaians to play their part in ensuring the government’s success.

“It is the responsibility of all Ghanaians to work hand-in-hand to ensure the success of the Akufo-Addo administration. We dare not fail Ghanaians. On our part as Government, we are hard at work cleaning up the mess we inherited, and ensuring restoration of the macro-economic stability necessary for lift-off.”

Though some of the government’s key interventions have faced significant challenges; like the infrastructure deficit plaguing Free SHS and the flooding and pests that have held back the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, Dr. Bawumia chose to focus on the positives.

“We have achieved remarkable results in many areas, such as agriculture, industry, inflation targeting and the rest. As you know, we have introduced the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme, the true benefits of which will be felt 10, 20 years from now when we have a highly literate youth who can think and make informed decisions. This year, through the innovative Double Track System, we have provided access to some 181,000 youths who would otherwise have been denied access to senior high school education.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, there are exciting times ahead for Ghana, and I will urge you all to contribute your quota towards this monumental effort to ensure Ghana's development” Dr. Bawumia stated.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

