Kwadwo Asamoah elated with Inter victory over AC Milan

File photo: Kwadwo Asamoah hugging a team member

Inter Milan defender Kwadwo Asamoah has described their 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina as a memorable day in his football career.

Skipper Mauro Icardi's late goal helped the Blue and Black lads to pick all the needed three points over their city rivals.

Asamoah made his debut in the Milan derby since joining Inter Milan on a free transfer after ending his stay with Seria A champions Juventus.

“Today is one of the most memorable days of career, thanks to a consistent @Inter winning a memorable #DerbyMilano on my debut in the #InterMilan fixture. Just special!! #Inter,” Asamoah posted on Twitter.