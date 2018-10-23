US white nationalist Richard Spencer's wife says he abused her

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: bbc.com

The wife of US white nationalist Richard Spencer has accused him of being "physically, verbally and emotionally abusive", US media report.

In papers filing for divorce, Nina Koupriianova said on one occasion in 2011 Mr Spencer dragged her down the stairs, resulting in bruises.

She said that in 2014 he again "attacked" her when she was four-months pregnant.

In comments to the Associated Press, Mr Spencer denied being an abusive person.

Richard Spencer is a figurehead for US far-right groups and popularised the term "alternative right".

Ms Koupriianova's divorce papers were filed in a Montana Court in June but were first reported by Buzzfeed News on Tuesday.

According to the report, Ms Koupriianova's lawyers said she had been "reluctant to call police or seek an order of protection for fear of further reprisal".

"Much of the abuse has occurred in the presence of the parties' children," the court documents said.

Speaking to the Associated Press news agency on Tuesday, Mr Spencer said he was "not an abusive person" and that his wife was "never in a dangerous situation".

Richard Spencer first rose to prominence when he led chants of "Hail Trump" to a Nazi-saluting group in Washington after the US president's election victory.

He was also one of the organisers of a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year that left one woman dead.

Facebook banned him from its platform earlier this year.