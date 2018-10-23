Resolve problems at KNUST - Government directs university authorities

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Daniel Kaku

'Rowdy' KNUST students vandalized school properties

Government’s delegation led by the Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has directed authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to immediately resolve all issues they have with the students to enable them come back to campus to continue their academic programmes.

The Education Minister, gave this directive at a crunch meeting held at the KNUST with the school authorities.

At the meeting were Minister Designate for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaah, Ashanti Regional Minister and his Deputy, Regional Police Commander, Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Registrar among others.

Meanwhile, the government is making all efforts to find a lasting solution to this problem.

Information gathering is that students will be asked to pay for the cost of damages.

Background

The demonstration organised by the Student Representative Council was a culmination of what they described as ‘oppression’ by the university administration headed by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso.

Students clad in red attires mounted roadblocks on campus. At least 30 vehicles have been damaged and glasses smashed.

Police were called to step in and the Ashanti Regional Security Council later imposed a curfew and closed down the school.