Hearts of Oak confirms Razak’s Horoya deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced the departure of winger Patrick Razak to Guinean giants AC Horoya.

In a club statement signed by their Communications Manager Kwame Opare-Addo, the Phobians emphasized that they have successfully transferred their live wire to Horoya.

Hearts of Oak wished him well and hoped that he will shine the same way he did during his three-year stint with them.

His ITC will be processed and sent to Guinea so that he can be registered for the league.

Details of the contract were not made public but footbllmadeinghana.com understands that the Rainbow club got an amount of $15,000 with the player’s contract set to expire next month.