We will treat shoddy works as crime - Road Minister

Kwesi Amoako Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways

Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways has stated the resolve of government to treat shoddy works by contractors and engineers as crime and cautioned against such jobs.

"Government won't tolerate shoddy work in the road sector. If tolerated yesterday, not today. Contractors and engineers in the Ministry must watch out. We are doing every road with speed but we won't sacrifice quality and value for money," he said.

The Minister said this when he inspected some road networks in Ho, including a10.5-kilometre Sokode-Ho dual carriage project, which resumed on Monday after work stalled in May 2017 due to funding challenges.

At the Ho Post Office square, Mr Atta was unhappy about poor finishing of the walkway and directed officials of Ho Urban Road to get China Railway No.5 Engineering Ghana Limited, the construction Firm that worked on the project, back to site to fix the rough edges.

He gave one month period to the firm to workout edges of the walkway or face sanctions.

“I am very unhappy with this. We pay so much for road projects so it is sad that with some of the projects, after one rain, everything is gone. Let’s respect our people. Nobody will be allowed to short change Ghanaians,” Mr Atta said and instructed all directors in the Ministry to sit up.

He said it was a shame to see road construction like “a child’s play” and said he would not preside over a rotten sector and asked directors to wake up to the responsibility or answer questions.

Mr Atta said it was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s passion to fix all roads in the country because rapid socio-economic development revolved around good road network and by the end of the first term of President Akufo-Addo, major road networks including; the Eastern and Central corridors would be fixed for greater works in his second term.

The Minister said the Sokode-Ho dual carriage would be done in 18 months and that once work resumed, it would not stop until it was completed.

He said arrangements were also being made to fix the road network at the University of Health and Allied Sciences and called for support of all.