Hearts bid Razak farewell

Dan Soko

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Patrick Razak67Patrick Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak has finally transferred winger Patrick Razak, after agreeing to a deal with Guinean giants Horoya AC.

A statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, Communications Director of the club, said, they have successfully negotiated a deal for the 23-year-old speedster with the Guinea side, pending an exchange of International Transfer Certificate (ITC) between football federations of the two countries.

"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak SC Limited has successfully negotiated a transfer agreement for the winger, Patrick Razak to join Horoya AC of Guinea.

"The transfer to Horoya is however subject to the respective federations exchanging the International Transfer Certificate.

"Hearts of Oak would like to thank Patrick for his dedicated service to our club and wish him nothing but the best at his new club and country," the statement stated.

Horoya AC is reported to have paid Hearts $150,000 for the services of the former Tamale Utrecht player who spent three years with the Phobians.

