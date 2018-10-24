Finance: The 34 best CEOs in the world, according to the Harvard Business Review

While companies are defined by the work of their staff, they all need a figurehead and a leader to act as the face of the business, and to shape their corporate strategy. That's where the CEO comes in.

The Harvard Business Review this week revealed its 2018 list of the best performing CEOs on the planet. For the second consecutive year, Pablo Isla, CEO of Inditex, the fashion giant behind brands like Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Pull and Bear took home the top spot.

The ranking is created by looking at three key financial variables: The change in market capitalisation a CEO has overseen, the country-adjusted total shareholder return, and the industry-adjusted total shareholder return.

HBR also measured what it calls ESG, or the environmental, social, and governance score. Some examples factored into ESG include how much hazardous waste a company produces (environmental) and company diversity (social).

These four variables are then combined to give a score that helps identify how well a company is performing, and as a result how the CEO is doing.

Men dominate the list, reflecting the pool from which it is taken — the S&P 1200 index of global companies. In 2018, three female CEOs made the top 100, up from two last year. One woman — aerospace giant Lockheed Martin's Marillyn Hewson — fits in the top 34.

Check out the top third of the Harvard Business Review's list below. The full ranking can be found on HBR's website.

34. Laurence Fink, BlackRock

34. Laurence Fink, BlackRock (Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images)

Sector: Asset management

CEO since: 1988

Country of company: USA

33. Carlos Brito, AB InBev

33. Carlos Brito, AB InBev (Eric Vidal/Reuters)

Sector: Beverages

CEO since: 2005

Country: Belgium

32. Robert Iger, Disney

32. Robert Iger, Disney (VCG/Getty Images)

Sector: Entertainment

CEO since: 2005

Country: USA

31. Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology

31. Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology (CSC)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2012

Country: USA

30. Shigenobu Nagamori, Nidec

30. Shigenobu Nagamori, Nidec (Reuters)

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 1973

Country: Japan

29. Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin

29. Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sector: Aerospace

CEO since: 2013

Country: USA

28. Frederick Smith, FedEx

28. Frederick Smith, FedEx (YouTube)

Sector: Transportation and logistics

CEO since: 1971

Country: USA

27. Richard Fairbank, Capital One

27. Richard Fairbank, Capital One (Shaun Heasley/Getty)

Sector: Financial services

CEO since: 1994

Country: USA

26. Ajay Banga, Mastercard

26. Ajay Banga, Mastercard (Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images)

Sector: Payments

CEO since: 2010

Country: USA

=24. Florentino Perez Rodriguez, ACS

=24. Florentino Perez Rodriguez, ACS (Denis Doyle / Getty)

Sector: Healthcare

CEO since: 2008

Country: Denmark

=24. Lars Rasmussen, Coloplast

=24. Lars Rasmussen, Coloplast (www.pol.dk)

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 1993

Country: Spain

23. Paolo Rocca, Tenaris

23. Paolo Rocca, Tenaris (YouTube Screenshot)

Sector: Energy

CEO since: 2002

Country: Argentina

22. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase

22. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Sector: Banking

CEO since: 2005

Country: USA

21. Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler

21. Sergio Marchionne, Fiat Chrysler (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Sector: Automotive

CEO since: 2004

Country: Italy

Marchionne was included in the Harvard Business Review's ranking despite his death in July.

20. Benoit Poitier, Air Liquide

20. Benoit Poitier, Air Liquide (Reuters)

Sector: Materials

CEO since: 1997

Country: France

19. Fabrizio Freda, Estee Lauder

19. Fabrizio Freda, Estee Lauder (Reuters)

Sector: Cosmetics

CEO since: 2009

Country: USA

18. Terry Gou, Foxconn

18. Terry Gou, Foxconn (Getty Images News)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 1974

Country: Taiwan

17. Hamid Moghadam, Prologis

17. Hamid Moghadam, Prologis (Reuters)

Sector: Real estate

CEO since: 1997

Country: USA

16. Brad Smith, Intuit

16. Brad Smith, Intuit (Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2008

Country: USA

Smith will step down as CEO at the end of 2018.

15. Michael Mussallem, Edwards Lifesciences

15. Michael Mussallem, Edwards Lifesciences (Reuters)

Sector: Healthcare

CEO since: 2000

Country: USA

14. Mark Parker, Nike

14. Mark Parker, Nike (AP/Rick Bowmer)

Sector: Sporting goods

CEO since: 2006

Country: USA

13. Bernard Charles, Dassault Systems

13. Bernard Charles, Dassault Systems (Reuters)

Sector: Information techology

CEO since: 1995

Country: France

12. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems

12. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Systems (Rick Wilking/Reuters)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2007

Country: USA

11. Wes Bush, Northrop Grumman

11. Wes Bush, Northrop Grumman (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 2010

Country: USA

10. Martin Bouygues, Bouygues

10. Martin Bouygues, Bouygues (Thomson Reuters)

Sector: Industrials

CEO since: 1989

Country: France

9. Hisashi Ietsugu, Sysmex

9. Hisashi Ietsugu, Sysmex (Sysmex)

Sector: Healthcare

CEO since: 1996

Country: Japan

8. Johan Thijs, KBC

8. Johan Thijs, KBC (Reuters)

Sector: Banking

CEO since: 2012

Country: Belgium

7. Jacques Aschenbroch, Valeo

7. Jacques Aschenbroch, Valeo (Reuters)

Sector: Automotive

CEO since: 2009

Country: France

6. Marc Benioff, Salesforce

6. Marc Benioff, Salesforce (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 2001

Country: USA

5. Elmar Degenhart, Continental

5. Elmar Degenhart, Continental (Thomson Reuters)

Sector: Automotive parts

CEO since: 2009

Country: Germany

4. Francois-Henri Pinault, Kering

Pinault and his wife, actress Salma Hayek. (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Sector: Luxury consumer goods

CEO since: 2005

Country: France

3. Bernard Arnault, LVMH

3. Bernard Arnault, LVMH (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Sector: Luxury consumer goods

CEO since: 1989

Country: France

2. Jensen Huang, Nvidia

2. Jensen Huang, Nvidia (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Sector: Information technology

CEO since: 1993

Country: USA

1. Pablo Isla, Inditex

1. Pablo Isla, Inditex (Reuters)

Sector: Retail

CEO since: 2005

Country: Spain