Lifestyle: Meghan Markle's visit to a Fijian market was cut short due to 'crowd management issues'

Meghan Markle was whisked away by security from a market visit in Fiji on Wednesday.

Kensington Palace later cited "crowd management issues" as the cause of the trip's premature finish.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently visiting Fiji as part of their 16-day royal tour of the British Commonwealth.

The duchess was making one of her only solo engagements on the tour when her security decided to intervene.

Meghan Markle greeted thousands of fans at a Fijian market for all of eight minutes before being quickly whisked away due to "crowd management issues" on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently visiting Fiji as part of their 16-day royal tour, which has already seen them travel around Australia and open the Invictus Games, an international sporting event created by Prince Harry for wounded and recovering veterans and active service people.

Since starting the royal tour, Markle — who is about four months pregnant — has cut back her schedule of engagements to rest, leaving Harry to attend some on his own.

The duchess was making a solo engagement of her own, however, when her security decided to intervene.

Read more: Meghan Markle has arrived in Fiji despite medical advice saying pregnant women shouldn't go because of Zika

She was visiting a market in the Fijian capital of Suva to find out about the UN Women's project, Markets for Change when her entourage decided to scuttle her out of the venue.

According to Sky News, Kensington Palace initially said this was due to "uncomfortable conditions" but later added that the visit was cut short "due to crowd management issues."

"Personally, it looked like an over reaction to me," Daily Mail Royal Correspondent Rebecca English tweeted at the time. "I've seen far more chaotic crowd scenes. But, and this is a big but, she is pregnant so it could be that the palace were being cautious."

Meghan's pregnancy was announced at the start of the couple's tour of the British Commonwealth. She is due to give birth in Spring 2019.

The duke and duchess will next travel to Tonga before returning to Australia for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games and then round off their tour in New Zealand.