Ministry appoints Liaison Officers for new region

Dan Soko

By Albert Futukpor, GNA    

Tamale, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development has appointed Mr Iddi Zakaria, a Development worker, as the Liaison Officer for the proposed Savannah Region to be carved out of the Northern Region.

Mr Dauda Eliasu and Mr Kunyuur Joshua have also been appointed as Deputy Liaison Officers.

The appointments took effect from October 15, and the appointees are to liaise with stakeholders involved and serve as the link between the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development and stakeholders, and work with District Chief Executives and Regional Minister to flag issues that can affect the processes of the creation of the proposed Region.

They are also to identify challenges and resolve them with the Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development and deliver information from the Ministry to key stakeholders.

Savannah Region is one of the proposed Regions to be carved out of the Northern Region in a referendum scheduled for December, this year.

Mr Zakaria has accordingly hit the ground running by visiting various stakeholders including the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana, at Damongo and the Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area as well as officials of the Electoral Commission in the Northern Region in Tamale, to introduce himself to them and how to work together to ensure that the proposed region is created.

The chiefs declared their support for Mr Zakaria to work to ensure that their demand to have a new region carved out of the Northern Region was achieved.

Meanwhile, Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for the Regional Reorganization and Development has presented a pick-up vehicle to the team (Liaison Officers) to facilitate their activities.

GNA

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

