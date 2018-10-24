Ministry appoints Liaison Officers for new region

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ministry of Regional
Reorganization and Development has appointed Mr Iddi Zakaria, a Development
worker, as the Liaison Officer for the proposed Savannah Region to be carved
out of the Northern Region.
Mr Dauda Eliasu and Mr Kunyuur Joshua have
also been appointed as Deputy Liaison Officers.
The appointments took effect from October 15,
and the appointees are to liaise with stakeholders involved and serve as the
link between the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development and
stakeholders, and work with District Chief Executives and Regional Minister to
flag issues that can affect the processes of the creation of the proposed
Region.
They are also to identify challenges and
resolve them with the Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development and
deliver information from the Ministry to key stakeholders.
Savannah Region is one of the proposed Regions
to be carved out of the Northern Region in a referendum scheduled for December,
this year.
Mr Zakaria has accordingly hit the ground
running by visiting various stakeholders including the Overlord of the Gonja
Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana, at Damongo and the
Paramount Chief of Kpembe Traditional Area as well as officials of the
Electoral Commission in the Northern Region in Tamale, to introduce himself to
them and how to work together to ensure that the proposed region is created.
The chiefs declared their support for Mr
Zakaria to work to ensure that their demand to have a new region carved out of
the Northern Region was achieved.
Meanwhile, Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for the
Regional Reorganization and Development has presented a pick-up vehicle to the
team (Liaison Officers) to facilitate their activities.
GNA
