GCNet rolls out paperless issuance of certificate of origin

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ghana Community
Network Services Limited (GCNet) has rolled out the electronic issuance of
Certificate of Origin documents to fully automate the processes in the trade
facilitation space.
This new module, introduced in partnership with
the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) and Ghana Revenue
Authority (GRA) - Customs Division, is made available on the electronic
Ministries, Departments and Agencies (eMDA) portal that are linked to the Ghana
Customs Management Systems (GCMS).
A statement from GCNet said the activation of
the issuance or delivery of e-Certificate of Origin for all exports takes
effect from October 15, 2018 with all exporters and their agents mandated to
process the application of new certificates of origin online.
This means that exporters and their agents
must initiate all new applications and printing of Certificate of Origin
through the e-MDA portal on the GCNet/GCMS system bearing in mind that any
manual issuance of the Certificate of Origin ceased from October 15, 2018.
The statement said the full roll out has
become necessary following the completion of broad stakeholder sensitisation
and training sessions organised by GCNet in collaboration with the GNCCI and
GRA to build capacity of users to enhance their experience of the module in the
processing of necessary documentation online for exports.
Industry players in the trade facilitation
space intimate that the electronic delivery of Certificates of Origin (CO) has
become imperative and this development was a huge leap in the light of a
dynamic business environment, which continuously leverages technology to
modernise its processes to expedite the application and issuance process, as
well as improve security in order to boost business competitiveness.
The roll out of the electronic delivery of
Certificate of Origin including the issuance of electronic certificates for
business registration as well as applications for exemption, permits and
approvals in the clearance chain were among a number of paperless regimes that
GCNet had championed.
These were to support Government’s programme
to streamline trade facilitation processes by leveraging technology to reduce
constraints thereby fostering trade development and increasing revenue for
accelerated development.
Speaking at a stakeholder capacity building
session, Mr Eben Engmann, TradeNet Manager of GCNet, expressed GCNet’s
commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure the goal of the paperless
trade facilitation regime was achieved.
According to him, GCNet will continue to
innovate and enhance user experience while deploying e-solutions that directly
impacted on the clearance chain to boost business competitiveness, reduce cost
of doing business and increase the ease of doing business.
He commended GNCCI and GRA for the fruitful
partnership which had resulted in the roll out of an electronic platform to
facilitate the application and delivery of Certificates of Origin to deepen
transparency, reduce costs and save time for the benefits of stakeholders.
Chief Executive Officer of the GNCCI, Mr. Mark
Badu-Aboagye was elated that the Chamber had finally computerised the process
of the issuance of the documentary evidence showing the origin of goods
exported from Ghana as well as certification for a variety of other export
documentation.
He stressed that the process was aligned with
the International Certificate of origin guidelines prepared by World Chambers
Federation, ICC’s specialized division for Chamber Affairs.
