Enterprise Group eyes Nigerian market

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Enterprise Group is
vigorously pursuing its dream of entering the Nigerian insurance market to
deliver outstanding business value to customers, Group Chief Executive Officer,
Keli Gadzekpo has said.
“Our dream is to enter the Nigerian market
very soon. It is our dream. We are making progress on that, we have the money
and very soon we will finish the transaction and let the public know about it.
“The Group is expecting a strong entry with
the Life insurance business then the rest will follow later,” he said.
Mr. Gadzekpo said this when the company took
its turn at the Ghana Stock Exchange’s ‘Fact Behind the Figures’ series’ in
Accra.
Enterprise Group, which comprises Enterprise
Insurance Company, Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees Limited , Enterprise
Properties and Enterprise Funeral Service in 2017 recorded a total net income
of GH¢543 million.
It has total assets worth GH¢1billion.
Mr. Gadzekpo said the Group was embarking on
acquiring digital capabilities, deploying mobile apps, customer relationship
managing systems, a universal payment platform as well as active engagement
with customers on various media platforms to enhance value proposition to
customers.
He said one of the group’s operational focus
areas has been delivering excellent services to policy holders and
contributors, for whom they were seeking to set a high standard of service
delivery and ensure there was consistency in achieving that standard across the
subsidiaries and branches.
He added that the people-agenda would continue
to be of paramount importance across all businesses within the group.
“We believe that people drive the execution of
our strategy and therefore ensure that we create the required environment
embedded in the right culture and engage them throughout their life-cycle
within the business.”
He said the group has achieved significant
success in its five year strategic growth target, which has been mainly driven
by retail and marketing at the back of technology.
“Part of our five year plan is to grow
organically and very optimistic with our trends. We are looking to deepen our
share in the traditional markets like the General business. We think we have
the potentials,” he said.
GNA
