Enterprise Group eyes Nigerian market

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Enterprise Group is vigorously pursuing its dream of entering the Nigerian insurance market to deliver outstanding business value to customers, Group Chief Executive Officer, Keli Gadzekpo has said.

“Our dream is to enter the Nigerian market very soon. It is our dream. We are making progress on that, we have the money and very soon we will finish the transaction and let the public know about it.

“The Group is expecting a strong entry with the Life insurance business then the rest will follow later,” he said.

Mr. Gadzekpo said this when the company took its turn at the Ghana Stock Exchange’s ‘Fact Behind the Figures’ series’ in Accra.

Enterprise Group, which comprises Enterprise Insurance Company, Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees Limited , Enterprise Properties and Enterprise Funeral Service in 2017 recorded a total net income of GH¢543 million.

It has total assets worth GH¢1billion.

Mr. Gadzekpo said the Group was embarking on acquiring digital capabilities, deploying mobile apps, customer relationship managing systems, a universal payment platform as well as active engagement with customers on various media platforms to enhance value proposition to customers.

He said one of the group’s operational focus areas has been delivering excellent services to policy holders and contributors, for whom they were seeking to set a high standard of service delivery and ensure there was consistency in achieving that standard across the subsidiaries and branches.

He added that the people-agenda would continue to be of paramount importance across all businesses within the group.

“We believe that people drive the execution of our strategy and therefore ensure that we create the required environment embedded in the right culture and engage them throughout their life-cycle within the business.”

He said the group has achieved significant success in its five year strategic growth target, which has been mainly driven by retail and marketing at the back of technology.

“Part of our five year plan is to grow organically and very optimistic with our trends. We are looking to deepen our share in the traditional markets like the General business. We think we have the potentials,” he said.

GNA