Home | News | Toyota Ghana supports Afamasi-Akotom Basic School

Toyota Ghana supports Afamasi-Akotom Basic School

Dan Soko

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 24, GNA – Management of Toyota Company Ghana Limited has commissioned a borehole facility for the pupils of Afamasi-Akotom M/A Basic School, in Tarkwa.

The facility forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and improving the lives of the people in the communities, which forms part of its operating catchment area.

Mr. Takuya Kajiura, Managing Director (MD) of Toyota Ghana, presenting the facility to the School authorities, said the Management decided to commit part of its annual earning to the support of community improvement projects in Health, Education, Environment and other developmental concerns.

He said Toyota Ghana readily agreed to the request from the School’s authority for the provision of potable water knowing that prior to the project; children were forced to walk long distances to access clean water.

The MD said the commissioned project was designed to reduce the burden on the pupils fetching water from a long distance.

He said the statement “Water is life and life is water”, was a clear manifestation that man could not survive without water, however, it was rather unfortunate that despite this knowledge, human activities over the period had given little adherence to this saying.

Mr Kajira said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the amount of potable water available for use was gradually becoming scares due to bad human activities, and expressed the hope that all would be good ambassadors for the preservation of the environment.

 He said the importance of having access to clean water could not be over emphasised, and it was very sad to see school children with head pans looking for water at periods they could have utilized for learning.

The MD said the company had undertaken many community development projects in Tarkwa and last year, it commissioned a borehole for the Samahu community, which was followed by the refurbishment of an Information Communication and Technology centre for a cluster of schools in Tarkwa.

The Managing Director said the company would always support the agenda of the government to improve the livelihood of its people, assuring stakeholders that the gesture would be replicated in other forms.

Madam Nana Yaa Apiaa, the Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the management of Toyota Ghana for the provision of the clean drinking water.

“It is a relief for all the pupils, since they do not have to travel long distances just to get water,” she added.

 Madam Vida Kwofie, the District Director of Ghana Education Service, commended Toyota Ghana for all the projects they have undertaken since their existence in Tarkwa.

This projects, she said would not only benefit the pupils but the communities involved and urged the authorities to see to the proper maintenance of the project.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!