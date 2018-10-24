Toyota Ghana supports Afamasi-Akotom Basic School

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 24, GNA – Management of Toyota Company Ghana Limited has commissioned a borehole facility for the pupils of Afamasi-Akotom M/A Basic School, in Tarkwa.

The facility forms part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and improving the lives of the people in the communities, which forms part of its operating catchment area.

Mr. Takuya Kajiura, Managing Director (MD) of Toyota Ghana, presenting the facility to the School authorities, said the Management decided to commit part of its annual earning to the support of community improvement projects in Health, Education, Environment and other developmental concerns.

He said Toyota Ghana readily agreed to the request from the School’s authority for the provision of potable water knowing that prior to the project; children were forced to walk long distances to access clean water.

The MD said the commissioned project was designed to reduce the burden on the pupils fetching water from a long distance.

He said the statement “Water is life and life is water”, was a clear manifestation that man could not survive without water, however, it was rather unfortunate that despite this knowledge, human activities over the period had given little adherence to this saying.

Mr Kajira said according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the amount of potable water available for use was gradually becoming scares due to bad human activities, and expressed the hope that all would be good ambassadors for the preservation of the environment.

He said the importance of having access to clean water could not be over emphasised, and it was very sad to see school children with head pans looking for water at periods they could have utilized for learning.

The MD said the company had undertaken many community development projects in Tarkwa and last year, it commissioned a borehole for the Samahu community, which was followed by the refurbishment of an Information Communication and Technology centre for a cluster of schools in Tarkwa.

The Managing Director said the company would always support the agenda of the government to improve the livelihood of its people, assuring stakeholders that the gesture would be replicated in other forms.

Madam Nana Yaa Apiaa, the Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the management of Toyota Ghana for the provision of the clean drinking water.

“It is a relief for all the pupils, since they do not have to travel long distances just to get water,” she added.

Madam Vida Kwofie, the District Director of Ghana Education Service, commended Toyota Ghana for all the projects they have undertaken since their existence in Tarkwa.

This projects, she said would not only benefit the pupils but the communities involved and urged the authorities to see to the proper maintenance of the project.

GNA