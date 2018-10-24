Toyota Ghana supports Afamasi-Akotom Basic School

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 24, GNA – Management of
Toyota Company Ghana Limited has commissioned a borehole facility for the
pupils of Afamasi-Akotom M/A Basic School, in Tarkwa.
The facility forms part of the company’s
Corporate Social Responsibility and improving the lives of the people in the
communities, which forms part of its operating catchment area.
Mr. Takuya Kajiura, Managing Director (MD) of
Toyota Ghana, presenting the facility to the School authorities, said the
Management decided to commit part of its annual earning to the support of
community improvement projects in Health, Education, Environment and other
developmental concerns.
He said Toyota Ghana readily agreed to the
request from the School’s authority for the provision of potable water knowing
that prior to the project; children were forced to walk long distances to
access clean water.
The MD said the commissioned project was
designed to reduce the burden on the pupils fetching water from a long
distance.
He said the statement “Water is life and life
is water”, was a clear manifestation that man could not survive without water,
however, it was rather unfortunate that despite this knowledge, human
activities over the period had given little adherence to this saying.
Mr Kajira said according to the World Health
Organisation (WHO), the amount of potable water available for use was gradually
becoming scares due to bad human activities, and expressed the hope that all
would be good ambassadors for the preservation of the environment.
He said
the importance of having access to clean water could not be over emphasised,
and it was very sad to see school children with head pans looking for water at
periods they could have utilized for learning.
The MD said the company had undertaken many
community development projects in Tarkwa and last year, it commissioned a
borehole for the Samahu community, which was followed by the refurbishment of
an Information Communication and Technology centre for a cluster of schools in
Tarkwa.
The Managing Director said the company would
always support the agenda of the government to improve the livelihood of its
people, assuring stakeholders that the gesture would be replicated in other
forms.
Madam Nana Yaa Apiaa, the Headmistress of the
School, expressed gratitude to the management of Toyota Ghana for the provision
of the clean drinking water.
“It is a relief for all the pupils, since they
do not have to travel long distances just to get water,” she added.
Madam
Vida Kwofie, the District Director of Ghana Education Service, commended Toyota
Ghana for all the projects they have undertaken since their existence in
Tarkwa.
This projects, she said would not only benefit
the pupils but the communities involved and urged the authorities to see to the
proper maintenance of the project.
