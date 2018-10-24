ADB donates towards 23rd GJA awards

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has presented a cheque for GH¢100,000.00 to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in support of the 23rd GJA Awards Programme, slated for October 27, this year.

The support seeks to strengthen the bond that existed between the ADB and journalists across the country.

Dr John Kofi Mensah, the Managing Director, ADB, speaking at the event, commended the GJA for consistently providing the platform for hard working journalists to receive recognition for their originality and creativity.

He said this would serve as a positive example to both practicing and new journalists to appreciate the fact that hard work, excellence and originality led to recognition and not defamation, insults, and slender.

Dr Mensah said the media over the period had contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of the country, saying “through the contribution of the media, our democracy has become an example for the rest of Africa to emulate.”

He said role of the media cannot be over emphasized as companies and institutions have made major strides with the help of the media through the dissemination of information about their products and services.

The MD, therefore, pledged the ADB’s continuous support to the Ghanaian media in all its endeavours, and urged the GJA to come up with programmes and activities, which would be tailored towards educating the public on the financial sector as well as agricultural related issues.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of the GJA, receiving the donation expressed gratitude to the ADB for supporting them with the huge sum of money, adding that “this shows the kind of love you have for journalists”.

He said even though there are imperfections in the practice of journalism in the country, Ghana’s democracy could not have been possible without the media.

Mr Monney said the GJA was grateful for the support as the money was coming at a time that financial institutions were faced with huge challenges in the sector.

He said the donation would go a long way to motivate journalists to go the extra mile and do more for the development of the country.

The theme for the awards ceremony is: "State of Investigative Journalism-Boundaries of Privacy and Borders of Public Interest”.

GNA