Let’s position Birth and Death Registry as vital developmental tool

Ho, Oct. 24, GNA - Reverend Kingsley Asare
Addo, Acting Registrar, Births and Deaths Registry, has challenged the staff to
work extra hard to reposition the Registry as a vital tool for development.
The Registrar, who was speaking at a staff durbar
during a working visit to Ho, described the Registry as a critical element of
administrative data collection, which policy planners and implementers relied
on for informed development trend.
Rev. Addo noted that if well resourced, the
Registry could provide timely and accurate data for identification and legal
purposes among others, saying, the Registry was facing a myriad of problems,
mainly, shortage of human resource to propel its mandate.
He said the country was facing developmental challenges
because it had not developed ways of using “factual data”, and said it was time
the Registry was given attention.
Rev. Addo called on the staff to focus on the
mission and vision of the Registry to make it a primary source of identification
for all agencies in Ghana.
Mr John Yalmon Badengbanoya, Acting Volta
Regional Director, Birth and Death Registry, said infant registration was
ongoing in the Region and appealed for vehicles and motorbikes to get to
hard-to-reach communities.
He said lack of vehicles and motorbikes was
affecting the Region’s 70 per cent registration quota for the year, but
expressed the hope that they would fill the gap by the close of the year.
