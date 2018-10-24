Home | News | Let’s position Birth and Death Registry as vital developmental tool

Let’s position Birth and Death Registry as vital developmental tool

Dan Soko

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA     

Ho, Oct. 24, GNA - Reverend Kingsley Asare Addo, Acting Registrar, Births and Deaths Registry, has challenged the staff to work extra hard to reposition the Registry as a vital tool for development.

The Registrar, who was speaking at a staff durbar during a working visit to Ho, described the Registry as a critical element of administrative data collection, which policy planners and implementers relied on for informed development trend.

Rev. Addo noted that if well resourced, the Registry could provide timely and accurate data for identification and legal purposes among others, saying, the Registry was facing a myriad of problems, mainly, shortage of human resource to propel its mandate.

He said the country was facing developmental challenges because it had not developed ways of using “factual data”, and said it was time the Registry was given attention.

Rev. Addo called on the staff to focus on the mission and vision of the Registry to make it a primary source of identification for all agencies in Ghana.

Mr John Yalmon Badengbanoya, Acting Volta Regional Director, Birth and Death Registry, said infant registration was ongoing in the Region and appealed for vehicles and motorbikes to get to hard-to-reach communities.

He said lack of vehicles and motorbikes was affecting the Region’s 70 per cent registration quota for the year, but expressed the hope that they would fill the gap by the close of the year.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!