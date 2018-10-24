KNUST Brutalities: NUGS has not called for the head of neither the Council Chairman nor management Members

The attention of the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students has been drawn to a FALSE claim going round in the media circles on our demand for the head of some members of the KNUST management.

We would want to state categorically state that, this has NOT been part of our conversation and is NOT the position of the union.

With the consciousness as a Union, that decisions of institutions are taken at either the Council level or at the Board level, we believe that everything that has transpired over the period only reflects the beliefs of the entire management of the KNUST.

We are therefore engaging stakeholders in order to make the right calls that will be in the best interest of students and to ensure resumption of academic activities as soon as practicable.

NUGS has therefore NOT made any official pronouncement on neither the Council nor members of the School Management.

However, our key demands are,

1. To ensure the safety of students on campus

2. A holistic review of the University's residential policy plan.

3. A change in managerial approach towards engaging with students adequately; taking cue from what has happened to avert any further reoccurrences .

We are therefore ever ready to work with management and all stakeholders in having an amicable solution to the matter even as we call upon the Minister of education to expedite actions on same.

We are also working closely together with the local SRC to ensure that primarily, the demands for our inalienable rights as student are secured.

Thanks.

Amoakohe Frank

NUGS President.

Eric Nana Agyemang

Press and Information Secretary