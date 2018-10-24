Home | News | Two Jailed Over TRAMADOL

Two Jailed Over TRAMADOL

Dan Soko

TWO NIGERIEN nationals, who were arrested by the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters for trading in dangerous drugs such as Tramadol (225mg) without license, have been sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in prison.

The convicts, who are to serve their jail terms at the Nsawam Medium Prison, are Ali Haruna, 38 and Ali Mubanoo Almu, 50.

Reportedly, Ali Haruna was in possession of over 1,000 pieces of assorted perilous drugs including Tramadol, Diazem and Axzol tablets, Nitrazepam, among others.

His accomplice, Ali Almu had in his possession 500 pieces of assorted drugs including Tramadol, Eskazepam and New Royal.

They were charged with two counts namely conspiracy to commit crime and causing danger to public health according to the Public Health Act 2012 – Act 851 – section 118.

After a year-long trial at the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Gabriel Matey-Teye, the accused persons were fined 7,500 penalty units each, representing an amount of GH¢90,000 and in default serve 15 years in prison.

But the inability of the convicts to pay the penalty has resulted in the commencement of their jail terms.

According to prosecution, the Ashaiman Police acting on intelligence arrested the two Nigerien who were operating at Old Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region under the guise of operating a provisions store.

The convicts were said to have admitted in their caution statements to the police that “we deal in dangerous drugs and sell them to our customers who are mostly the youth of Ashaiman”.

Sample of the drugs were sent to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for laboratory test and it was duly confirmed that the drugs are dangerous to human health and the convicts should be charged accordingly.

The excessive abuse of Tramadol by a section of the youth at Ashaiman and other parts of the country has become a serious concern to major stakeholders and the general public.

Meanwhile, the Crime Officer of the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Antwi told DAILY GUIDE that his outfit would continue to hunt for persons who trade in dangerous drugs to face full rigours of the law. According to him, the jailing of the two Nigeriens will be used as a test case.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!