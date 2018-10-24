Home | News | Motorbike Thief Remanded

Motorbike Thief Remanded

Dan Soko
Motorbike Thief Remanded

The Nsuta Circuit presided over by Ms Lydia Osei Marfo, has remanded Yaw Amankwaah Appia,25 ,a mason, for stealing a black Haojin Motor bike valued GH¢3,300.00, a property of a nurse.

He has been remanded in prison custody to reappear on November 8, 2018, to be sentenced.

He pleaded guilty.
Chief Inspector James Obeng told the Court that the complainant in this case was Mr Abdul Mana Aziz, a nurse at the Government Hospital at Asante Mampong residing at the Hospital Nurses' quarters, whilst the accused was a mason residing at Bosofour near Asante Mampong.

He said on September 28, 2018 at about 7.30 am, the complainant packed his motor bike with registration number M-16-AS 1316 at his quarters and travelled outside Mampong.

The prosecutor said on the same day at about 8 pm, the accused sneaked into the complainant's quarters and stole the motor bike and secretly hid it in his room.

Chief Inspector Obeng said on Friday, October 3, 2018, at about 4 am, the police at Mampong Scarp intercepted the accused with his friend on the motor bike heading towards Mamponteng and the police asked if he was the owner of the bike and the papers covering it.

The accused claimed ownership but said he has left the papers at home. The police impounded it and asked him to go for the document covering it. The accused however failed to come back.

He said on October 9, 2018 at about 12 noon, the complainant spotted the motor bike at the Mampong Scarp Police Post and informed the police of its theft. During investigation, the accused was arrested by the Police in his hideout at Bosofour on October 12, 2018.

The police charged him, after he admitted the offence in his caution statement and he was put before the Court.

He pleaded guilty before the Court and sentence was differed to November 8, 2018.

