New Ministers Await Vetting Proceedings On Friday

The Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah , will take his turn at the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Friday, October 26.
This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament.
On the same day, Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate of the Upper East Region, would also be vetted by the lawmakers.
President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, reshuffled his appointees. While reassigning others, the president also brought some new faces on board.
President Akufo-Addo
On Monday, 29 October 2018, the committee will consider Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region.
The President reshuffled Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to Zongo and Inner Cities Development, while the current sector Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was re-assigned to the office of the Vice President.
