Football In Ghana Got To A Level Where Wrong Was Seen As Good - Vincent Sowah Odotei

Dan Soko
Football In Ghana Got To A Level Where Wrong Was Seen As Good - Vincent Sowah Odotei

Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon and Board member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has given the clearest indication that there is nothing better to say about Ghana football under Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration.

The former CAF vice president and FIFA Executive Council Member led Ghana to World Cup three times during his thirteen years stay in office as the president of the country's football governing body.

However, Mr Odotei believes his reign failed because of the abuse of power and his failure to understand his office.

“Our football got to this level because Kwasi Nyantakyi did not understand leadership and it became easier to do wrong things under him. If he did [understand], then he would have done things differently and listened to some of the things we told him," he told Asempa FM.

He further revealed he was the only one who could stand up to the then president of the Football Association because he knew things could end up this way and expressed his astonishment at the other members who never pointed out his wrongs to him.

“I am very surprised my other colleagues around Nyantakyi could not point out his wrongdoings to him.

"Well, I was the only one who could stand up to him but he did not listen to me," he added.

He debunked suggestions that he has abandoned football for politics, saying he remains a football brain and can help revive football in diverse ways even without being the President of the Association.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

