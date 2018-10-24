Armed robbers break into police armoury in Daboya

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

According to residents in the area, the armed robbers made away with some weapons from the armoury. They said a team from the regional command transported a police officer to Tamale on Sunday for interrogation.

Some of the residents in Daboya told Joy News’ Matina Bugri that the robbers came to the armoury on Saturday. They said that it is not the first time something has been stolen from the police.

They explained that in 2017, armed robbers stole motorcycles from the police quarters close to the police residence.

The people voiced concerns that if the police who are suppose to take care of them are being robbed, it puts their safety in jeopardy.

The officer who spoke to Joy News said that preliminary investigations show no evidence of the police officer, who was picked up, as being involved; hence he has returned to post.

Residents say they are expecting someone be held responsible to put the police on their toes to prevent robberies like these from happening.