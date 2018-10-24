Home | News | Armed robbers break into police armoury in Daboya

Armed robbers break into police armoury in Daboya

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Armed Robbery Silhouette 1File photo

According to residents in the area, the armed robbers made away with some weapons from the armoury. They said a team from the regional command transported a police officer to Tamale on Sunday for interrogation.

Some of the residents in Daboya told Joy News’ Matina Bugri that the robbers came to the armoury on Saturday. They said that it is not the first time something has been stolen from the police.

They explained that in 2017, armed robbers stole motorcycles from the police quarters close to the police residence.

The people voiced concerns that if the police who are suppose to take care of them are being robbed, it puts their safety in jeopardy.

The officer who spoke to Joy News said that preliminary investigations show no evidence of the police officer, who was picked up, as being involved; hence he has returned to post.

Residents say they are expecting someone be held responsible to put the police on their toes to prevent robberies like these from happening.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

