Home | News | KRIF Ghana donates safe to EOCO

KRIF Ghana donates safe to EOCO

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Krif GhanaMr K. K. Amoah receiving the donation from Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun

A leading dealer in quality stationery and office equipment, Krif Ghana has donated to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), a Diplomat Reinforced Cabinet (ROC) Safe worth GH¢15,000.00.

EOCO is the second recipient of the safe which has been built according to German construction and further provides protection against flood, fires and thefts.

Speaking at the donation exercise held in Accra, on Monday, the Executive Director for Krif Ghana Ltd, Mrs. Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun noted that, with the role EOCO plays in monitoring and investigating crime related issues, it was necessary for the Office to have a security safe to store valuables including; documents, exhibits and samples for their operations.

“The items definitely need protection from theft, fire, flood, tampering or other perils. It is in the light of this that KRIF Ghana thought it wise and appropriate to donate one of our Diplomat branded safes to EOCO,” she added.

Receiving the item on behalf of his organisation, Mr K. K. Amoah, the Executive Director of EOCO expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of Krif Ghana for the unprecedented donation.

“Krif Ghana has surprised us because we need a lot of logistics support and safes like this for this office and we are happy that Krif within their own interest chose to come and support us. We will find an appropriate time to show our appreciation to them,” he said.

EOCO is a specialised agency to monitor and investigate economic and organised crime and on the authority of the Attorney General prosecute these offences, to recover the proceeds of crime and provide for related matters.

The Diplomat safe donated to EOCO has double wall construction insulated with fire-resistant glass fibre. It also has adjustable interior fittings, shelf for file hanger, pull-out shelf, pull out drawer and pull-out file hanger.

In the next 50 weeks, Krif Ghana will give out safes which cost between ?GH?500 to GH?65,000 to lucky organisations.

The size of the safe however would be dependent on the magnitude of work done by the institution.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!