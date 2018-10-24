KRIF Ghana donates safe to EOCO

Business News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Mr K. K. Amoah receiving the donation from Mrs. Awura Adjoa Okosun

A leading dealer in quality stationery and office equipment, Krif Ghana has donated to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), a Diplomat Reinforced Cabinet (ROC) Safe worth GH¢15,000.00.

EOCO is the second recipient of the safe which has been built according to German construction and further provides protection against flood, fires and thefts.

Speaking at the donation exercise held in Accra, on Monday, the Executive Director for Krif Ghana Ltd, Mrs. Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun noted that, with the role EOCO plays in monitoring and investigating crime related issues, it was necessary for the Office to have a security safe to store valuables including; documents, exhibits and samples for their operations.

“The items definitely need protection from theft, fire, flood, tampering or other perils. It is in the light of this that KRIF Ghana thought it wise and appropriate to donate one of our Diplomat branded safes to EOCO,” she added.

Receiving the item on behalf of his organisation, Mr K. K. Amoah, the Executive Director of EOCO expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of Krif Ghana for the unprecedented donation.

“Krif Ghana has surprised us because we need a lot of logistics support and safes like this for this office and we are happy that Krif within their own interest chose to come and support us. We will find an appropriate time to show our appreciation to them,” he said.

EOCO is a specialised agency to monitor and investigate economic and organised crime and on the authority of the Attorney General prosecute these offences, to recover the proceeds of crime and provide for related matters.

The Diplomat safe donated to EOCO has double wall construction insulated with fire-resistant glass fibre. It also has adjustable interior fittings, shelf for file hanger, pull-out shelf, pull out drawer and pull-out file hanger.

In the next 50 weeks, Krif Ghana will give out safes which cost between ?GH?500 to GH?65,000 to lucky organisations.

The size of the safe however would be dependent on the magnitude of work done by the institution.