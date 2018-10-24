I will stop Mahama from entering any school in Ashanti Region - Wontumi

Politics of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Isaac Boamah Darko

Ashanti Regional Chairman for NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Part(NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi has vowed to stop former President Mahama from entering any school in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the ex-President has adopted certain tactics to use members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) to impose their political influence on students.

But speaking with Boamah Darko on Hot Fm's 'Maakye' show, Chairman Wontumi dared Mahama to try coming to any school in the Ashanti Region to carry out any of such agenda.

He added that, Mr. Mahama's move is as a result of desperation.

"Ex president Mahama's way of trying to use students to gain political points at this moment only proves his desperation."

"As a former President or candidate who is campaigning, you hear him saying he will tour schools to campaign and dares the government to arrest him."

"Look, this man is very desperate and we will stop him. I dare Mahama to come to any school in the Ashanti Region, I will stop him and I will cease him from entering the Ashanti Region then we will see who is who," he decreed.