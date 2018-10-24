Home | News | Audit recovers GH¢2.1 million School Feeding funds from caterers

Audit recovers GH¢2.1 million School Feeding funds from caterers

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Chief Executive Officer GhIPSS Mr Archie Hessey.pngThe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GhIPSS, Mr Archie Hessey

The audited accounts of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has led to the retrieval of GH¢2.1 million out of GH¢2.5 million overpaid to caterers of the programme between July and August last year.
GhIPSS reverses trend.

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the payment bureau for the GSFP, confirmed that between July and August there was about GH¢2.5 million overpayment to some caterers across the country but explained that almost GH¢2.1 million had been retrieved.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GhIPSS, Mr Archie Hessey, explained that his outfit only worked on the data that were provided it by the school feeding secretariat.

“We only pay according to the list and data provided us by the school feeding secretariat,” he stated.

Audit

The audit showed that many caterers across the country were paid more than double what they were due for feeding grants.

A query dated August 15, 2018, seen by the Daily Graphic asked Dr Adu-Nsiah to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the misrepresentation in the administration and operation of the GSFP.

“You are requested to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for supervising numerous acts of overpayments, underpayments and duplication of payment at the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

“The anomalies have created a lot of distortions, difficulties and misrepresentations in the administration and operations of the GSFP,” the query, signed by the acting Chief Director of the ministry, Mr Alfred Adu Obeng, stated.

It came from source

When contacted, Dr Adu-Nsiah stated that the overpayment to caterers of the programme came from the source where the enrolment data were generated.

“We have instructed all those who were overpaid to refund the balance into the account of the secretariat at the Bank of Ghana,” he said.

Blame former minister

Dr Adu-Nsiah accused the former minister of constantly interfering in his work.

“The system was not allowed to operate freely as it should because the minister was constantly interfering in our job,” he said, adding that “she virtually took over the payment processes”.

Dr Adu-Nsiah said he was yet to formally respond to the query because the payment processes were still ongoing and that when the process was complete, he would formally respond.

Former minister hits back

But Ms Djaba has denied any involvement in the payment systems at the school feeding secretariat.

“I don’t supervise overpayment; it is the work of the coordinator. When I took over from Madam Oye, we didn’t have that problem; it is under his (coordinator’s) watch that they have become too many,” Ms Otko stated.

Deputy Minister responds

When contacted, the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, said she had a number of complaints about overpayments, leading to the coordinator being asked to ensure that the process of payment was properly audited.

“The internal auditor had explained to us that the data from the districts had few problems and also because the payments were done in bits and pieces, which was why there were some overpayments,” she said.

“At a point in time, they had paid some people and lost track of the payment they had made because they were not following a particular pattern,” she added.

SEND Ghana report

Earlier this year, a SEND-Ghana report indicated that inconsistencies in school enrolment data provided by directorates of education, schools and caterers made it difficult to determine the actual number of pupils who were fed and whether the government paid the caterers for their services.

“This situation predisposes the programme to financial leakages,” the report said.

Although adopting the caterers’ model for service provision was laudable, it said appropriate storage facilities and the quality of food prepared could not be guaranteed, having recognised the limited supervision and monitoring by programme officials.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!