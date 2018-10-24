Home | News | John Mahama 'masterminded' chaos at KNUST - Wontumi

John Mahama 'masterminded' chaos at KNUST - Wontumi

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Isaac Boamah Darko

Wontumi HebrewAshanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has accused former President John Mahama as the brain behind the recent chaos at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to him, the unrest at the University is as a result of the Vice Chancellor's exhibition of poor leadership backed by political influence from former President Mahama.

His comments comes on the heels of the tension that erupted at the KNUST which resulted in the destruction of both private and public properties by students following the brutalization of some students by the school's security personnel for disregarding school directives.

Speaking with Boamah Darko on the 'Maakye' morning show on Hot FM, Chairman Wontumi who condemned the behaviour of the students also believes the violent acts exhibited by the students was generated by the school authorities decision to convert all traditional halls into mixed halls without proper stakeholders consultation, an act he defines as a political agenda by the Vice Chancellor and fueled by John Mahama.

"I went to school at Prempeh College and we know it is traditionally a boys school, so when the decision comes for Prempeh college to convert into a mixed school, it will not be anything bad except that, such a decision should be consulted properly with the student body and and all stakeholders in order to prevent indifference and misunderstanding as we are witnessing now at KNUST and a university has major stakeholders who needs to be included in all decision making concerning the school so it is not a place for a single person or body to be autocratic although I do not blame anyone but John Mahama who wants to do whatever it takes to use his political influence to cause confusion in schools."

"He is the one behind the Vice Chancellor's conducts which has now escalated. I do not support violence so I condemn what the destruction the students caused but their behaviour was clearly due to the sole decision of the university authorities to convert a single hall into a mixed one even after there was fierce opposition from the students" He noted.

He however added that he was going to stage a demonstration to seek for the dismissal of the Vice Chancellor if he does not resign from his post.

"The Vice Chancellor should resign because if not for the involvement of the regional minister or REGSEC things would have gotten worse, so as the school has been shut down it would be prudent for the vice chancellor to resign since all these happened due to his using his work for political purposes."

Meanwhile in a swift rebuttal, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister Joseph Yamin could not fathom why Chairman Wontumi would blame John Mahama for the university authority and the government's failure to address the issue from the start.

"The most prudent thing to do is for the regional minister and REGSEC members to resign since they were to ensure security in the school when the students made their intention to demonstrate public so when you create all these lapses and turn around to blame John Mahama, then that is sad," he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!