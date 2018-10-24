Power outage to hit Accra

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: thepublisheronline.com

The power outage is to enable ECG do some maintainance works

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced to its customers and the general public that there would be an interruption in power supply, Today, in some parts of Accra.

The power outage according to them will begin from 9:00 in the morning through to 5:00 in the evening.

In a statement issued by the company yesterday, the step “Is to enable ECG to carry out its maintenance works to reinforce the network.”

Areas to be affected are: Pantang Dump Site, Abokobi and its environs, Kwabenya ACP, Aboum and surrounding areas, Little Roses, Redco Flats, Madina Zongo, Taifa Burkina, Mr. Adjei, Waikiki, Taifa Market and Taifa Station.

The exercise is expected to continue on Thursday, October 25 at other locations. The areas are; Ashongman, Dome Pillar 2, Kwabenya, Atomic Commission and Taifa Burkina.

The rest are; Ashaley Botwe Third Gate, Adenta SSNIIT Flats, Agbobga, NADMO Head Office; National Mosque, Roman Ridge; Teshie Market, Teshie Cluster of Schools, Adjorman and its surrounding areas.

The ECG expressed regrets over the inconvenience that would arise out of this exercise.

Meanwhile, some parts of Accra had been laden by a long and unannounced power outage, last Sunday.

Apparently, some maintenance work had been ongoing since October 19, 2018.