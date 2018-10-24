Home | News | File joint memorandum – SC orders parties in cathedral suit

File joint memorandum – SC orders parties in cathedral suit

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Supreme Court The Court will resume sitting on the matter on 6th of November 2018

A seven member Supreme Court Panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah, has ordered the State and the Applicant in the case of “James Kwabena Bomfeh verses Attorney General” to file a joint Memorandum of issues for their consideration instead of dealing first with the application for injunction on the planned demolishing of buildings on the land earmarked for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Supreme Court gave the directive explaining that it has decided to expedite the trial of the case which is the reason why it will not go ahead to pronounce on the interlocutory injunction being sought by the Applicant but would rather want all the necessary formalities done to pave way for the Court’s judgment on the Constitutional matter.

The Supreme Court in its ruling ordered the parties to agree and file the joint Memorandum of issues within one week.

The Court will resume sitting on the matter on 6th of November 2018. The Court at the next sitting is expected to hear the oral submissions of the parties and to set a date for its judgment.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former Youth Organiser of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), aka Kabila, proceeded to Court in March 2017, seeking constitutional interpretation on the extent to which the State should get involved in religious matters such as supporting Muslim Pilgrims to perform the Hajj and attempts by the Akufo-Addo administration to support the Church in Ghana to build a National Cathedral.

“Kabila” wants the Supreme Court to restrain government or any of its representatives “from being involved in or taking any steps towards the construction of the National Cathedral, including the demolition of residences of justices of the Superior Courts.”

Furthermore, he wants government to be prevented from commencing “any civil works for the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral; and/or taking any action, measure or step preliminary or incidental to the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!