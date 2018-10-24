File joint memorandum – SC orders parties in cathedral suit

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

A seven member Supreme Court Panel presided over by Justice Julius Ansah, has ordered the State and the Applicant in the case of “James Kwabena Bomfeh verses Attorney General” to file a joint Memorandum of issues for their consideration instead of dealing first with the application for injunction on the planned demolishing of buildings on the land earmarked for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Supreme Court gave the directive explaining that it has decided to expedite the trial of the case which is the reason why it will not go ahead to pronounce on the interlocutory injunction being sought by the Applicant but would rather want all the necessary formalities done to pave way for the Court’s judgment on the Constitutional matter.

The Supreme Court in its ruling ordered the parties to agree and file the joint Memorandum of issues within one week.

The Court will resume sitting on the matter on 6th of November 2018. The Court at the next sitting is expected to hear the oral submissions of the parties and to set a date for its judgment.

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former Youth Organiser of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), aka Kabila, proceeded to Court in March 2017, seeking constitutional interpretation on the extent to which the State should get involved in religious matters such as supporting Muslim Pilgrims to perform the Hajj and attempts by the Akufo-Addo administration to support the Church in Ghana to build a National Cathedral.

“Kabila” wants the Supreme Court to restrain government or any of its representatives “from being involved in or taking any steps towards the construction of the National Cathedral, including the demolition of residences of justices of the Superior Courts.”

Furthermore, he wants government to be prevented from commencing “any civil works for the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral; and/or taking any action, measure or step preliminary or incidental to the construction of the Ghana National Cathedral.”