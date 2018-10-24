NaBCo will breed corruption - NDC MP

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Isaac Boamah Darko

File photo

MP for Bia East constituency and member of the Employment Committee of parliament has strongly criticized the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) initiative saying it will breed corruption and reduce productivity.

Amidst concerns by experts, economists and political analysts on the viability of NaBCo, President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday October 17, 2018 inducted the first batch of recruits.

But according to the Bia East MP, NaBCo will only be a hub for thievery, corruption and reduce productivity since the beneficiaries have not gone through proper training pertaining to their specific duty under the module they will be operating under.

Speaking with Boamah Darko on the 'Maakye' show on Hot FM he noted;

"This NaBCO is coming to reduce productivity, increase corruption and thievery."

"Why I'm I saying this, if the person [beneficiary] is not exposed to the system with a specific duty on what to do under this Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana and so on, the moment the person gets access to the system and feels their conditions of service are not any better, they will find another means of surviving so if government pretends to be paying them."

"They will also pretend to be working and if they feel at the end of the month, they spend maybe GHc300 on TNT, they would choose not to go to work the whole thirty days but rather save the money they would have spent on transportation for other things and this will affect productivity."

"And in this world of work, every employee wants better conditions of service so at the moment they do not get it, it gives them the opportunity to do something else and that is what breeds corruption.

"There is no proper orientation in the system, when a beneficiary has been chosen to collect data what data exactly are they going to collect, there are a lot of loop holes in this programme which needs more clarification or else it is a waste of state funds and time wasting for the beneficiaries" He added.

The formulation and implementation of the NaBCo initiative has come under heavy criticism over the past few months following some rather 'controversial' remarks made by some political figures.