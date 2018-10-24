Home | News | NaBCo will breed corruption - NDC MP

NaBCo will breed corruption - NDC MP

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Isaac Boamah Darko

Nabco Graduate23File photo

MP for Bia East constituency and member of the Employment Committee of parliament has strongly criticized the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) initiative saying it will breed corruption and reduce productivity.

Amidst concerns by experts, economists and political analysts on the viability of NaBCo, President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday October 17, 2018 inducted the first batch of recruits.

But according to the Bia East MP, NaBCo will only be a hub for thievery, corruption and reduce productivity since the beneficiaries have not gone through proper training pertaining to their specific duty under the module they will be operating under.

Speaking with Boamah Darko on the 'Maakye' show on Hot FM he noted;

"This NaBCO is coming to reduce productivity, increase corruption and thievery."

"Why I'm I saying this, if the person [beneficiary] is not exposed to the system with a specific duty on what to do under this Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana and so on, the moment the person gets access to the system and feels their conditions of service are not any better, they will find another means of surviving so if government pretends to be paying them."

"They will also pretend to be working and if they feel at the end of the month, they spend maybe GHc300 on TNT, they would choose not to go to work the whole thirty days but rather save the money they would have spent on transportation for other things and this will affect productivity."

"And in this world of work, every employee wants better conditions of service so at the moment they do not get it, it gives them the opportunity to do something else and that is what breeds corruption.

"There is no proper orientation in the system, when a beneficiary has been chosen to collect data what data exactly are they going to collect, there are a lot of loop holes in this programme which needs more clarification or else it is a waste of state funds and time wasting for the beneficiaries" He added.

The formulation and implementation of the NaBCo initiative has come under heavy criticism over the past few months following some rather 'controversial' remarks made by some political figures.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!