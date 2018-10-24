Home | News | Delta Force members arrested for attacking Old Tafo MP granted bail

Delta Force members arrested for attacking Old Tafo MP granted bail

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: 3news.com

1minanthony Akoto OseiMP for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei

The Kumasi Circuit Court has granted bail to three members of the pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Force, accused of attacking MP for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and causing chaos at a meeting in the constituency in the Asanti Region.

The three are facing charges of conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage and rioting.

A fourth person, Yaw Brefo, has been discharged by the court for lack of evidence by prosecutors to prove he was present at the scene of incident.

The court presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo admitted each of tree to 20,000 cedi bail with two sureties. The sureties must be residents of Kumasi, the court ruled.

As part of the bail condition, they are to report to the police station every Monday.

Lawyer for the accused, William Kusi, told 3news after proceedings Wednesday that he is satisfied with the ruling.

“The court listened to me and granted them bail. Per the Ghanaian law, an arrested person is presumed to be innocent, so if that is the law, then every court should be seen abiding by that,” he said

“I told the judge that the Chief Justice is making every effort to decongest the prisons, so if somebody is entitled to bail, I believe that the granting of it will decongest the prison, and the court agreed and granted bail, so I am happy,” Mr. Kusi noted.

The accused persons are to appear again in court on November 21, 2018 for trial to begin.

Two of the accused persons, 49-year-old Paul Attah Onyinah and 51-year old Richard Yaw Brefo, were arrested last Tuesday.

Two other accomplices, Afar Saeed and Kwabena Sariki were later arrested.

They are alleged to be part of the gang that attacked the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Anthony Akoto Osei, at a party meeting in his constituency.

The gang invaded the meeting being addressed by the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Athony Akoto Osei and disrupted the meeting.

They accused Dr Akoto Osei of reneging on his promise to provide them with jobs.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!