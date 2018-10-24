Delta Force members arrested for attacking Old Tafo MP granted bail

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: 3news.com

MP for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei

The Kumasi Circuit Court has granted bail to three members of the pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Force, accused of attacking MP for Old Tafo, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and causing chaos at a meeting in the constituency in the Asanti Region.

The three are facing charges of conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage and rioting.

A fourth person, Yaw Brefo, has been discharged by the court for lack of evidence by prosecutors to prove he was present at the scene of incident.

The court presided over by Ms. Lydia Osei Marfo admitted each of tree to 20,000 cedi bail with two sureties. The sureties must be residents of Kumasi, the court ruled.

As part of the bail condition, they are to report to the police station every Monday.

Lawyer for the accused, William Kusi, told 3news after proceedings Wednesday that he is satisfied with the ruling.

“The court listened to me and granted them bail. Per the Ghanaian law, an arrested person is presumed to be innocent, so if that is the law, then every court should be seen abiding by that,” he said

“I told the judge that the Chief Justice is making every effort to decongest the prisons, so if somebody is entitled to bail, I believe that the granting of it will decongest the prison, and the court agreed and granted bail, so I am happy,” Mr. Kusi noted.

The accused persons are to appear again in court on November 21, 2018 for trial to begin.

Two of the accused persons, 49-year-old Paul Attah Onyinah and 51-year old Richard Yaw Brefo, were arrested last Tuesday.

Two other accomplices, Afar Saeed and Kwabena Sariki were later arrested.

They are alleged to be part of the gang that attacked the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Anthony Akoto Osei, at a party meeting in his constituency.

The gang invaded the meeting being addressed by the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Athony Akoto Osei and disrupted the meeting.

They accused Dr Akoto Osei of reneging on his promise to provide them with jobs.