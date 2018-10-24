You can’t change your details without voters’ ID – EC states ahead of voters’ register exhibition

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: 3news.com

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

Ahead of the referendum on the creation of six other regions in Ghana, the Electoral Commission is to display the electoral voters’ register at the various polling centres in 47 districts from which the regions are to be carved out from.

From tomorrow to October 31, all polling stations within the carved areas for the upcoming referendum will be designated exhibition centres for the display of the provisional register for public inspection to enable correction of errors of their personal details where necessary.

The EC is mandated by law to hold the referendum to determine whether the voters in the regions to be created support the creation of the new region or not.

The exhibition of the register, the Electoral Commission explained, would provide the opportunity for Ghanaians to safeguard the credibility of the voters’ register, which mostly generates controversy prior to and during elections in the country.

Two registers – the 2018 provisional one and 2016 voters registers – will be on display within the period for persons with or without voters ID cards to be assisted to check their details.

During the period, which will include Saturdays and Sundays, one can request for the inclusion of omitted names, removal of names of unqualified, the removal of names of deceased from the register, the replacement of poor or damaged voters ID cards, to correct any misspelt name, correct any wrong registration centre codes arising out of clerical error, correct any other wrong registration details such as age, sex as a result of clerical error.

Chairperson of the Commission Jean Mensa told journalists at a news conference Wednesday that persons without ID cards cannot effect any changes in their personal details.

“Both the 2008 provisional voters register and the 2016 voters register will be placed at the exhibition centres for the prospective voters to verify their details as captured and make request for amendments or insertions where necessary,” Mrs. Mensah said.

The Commission said exception or exclusions list and the multiple registration list will also be on exhibition, noting “all prospective voters whose names, photos and other details appear on the exception list or the multiple registration list will not have their names and photographs on the main list.”

“It is important to note that any person eligible to register as a voter may raise objection to names of unqualified persons on the voters register at any of the exhibition centres,” the chairperson said.

Who can be objected to?

Mrs. Mensa said any qualified voter can object to the inclusion of the name of anyone who is below 18 years, deceased, not a Ghanaian citizen, not of sound mind, ordinarily not resident in the electoral area, has registered multiple times and is impersonating someone else or has been convicted for electoral offences.

The exhibition centers within the carved areas will be opened from 7:00am each day and will close at 6:00pm.

The EC said its district officials have been given the requisite training on the exercise, adding all logistics have also been procured and delivered to the district for the exercise.

Mrs. Mensa said enough education and consultation have been done by the officials in their respective areas.