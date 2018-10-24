Home | News | Anas, former CIA Boss Snowden in Sweden to speak on privacy

Anas, former CIA Boss Snowden in Sweden to speak on privacy

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Anas101Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, together with former CIA Boss, Edward Snowden is in Sweden to address a conference on privacy.

The event “What is your privacy worth? with Edward Snowden” organised by Klarity, a non-profit organisation, will take place on October 24, Norrsken House, Birger Jarlsgatan 57c in Sweden.

The event is organised to explore what privacy is really worth and how far some people are willing to go to protect the privacy of others.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas is known for hiding his face from the general public to protect his identity and work without being noticed.

He noted once that covering his face was to show that the work he does to unearth corrupt deals was not for joke and it could not be taken for granted.

Also, Edward Snowden (USA) the keynote speaker is a technologist, former CIA officer and NSA contractor.

He has received the Right Livelihood Award in 2014 for his courage and skill in revealing the unprecedented extent of state surveillance violating basic democratic processes and constitutional rights.

According to Klarity when Edward Snowden discovered classified evidence that the U.S. government was secretly operating a global system of mass surveillance in violation of human rights standards and international law, he revealed it to the press, an act for which his home country is pursuing him on criminal charges.

Snowden's actions have precipitated an intense global debate on privacy and surveillance. They have also led to historic rulings on privacy and to changes in policies and technologies.

Event organisers, Klarity, an independent non-religious, non-political neutral party, owned and funded by the Swedish not-for-profit foundation develops digital tools to support the most prominent corruption fighters, like Anas and Snowden, in the world to drive lasting change.

The organisation has spread their products all around the world and tackle not only everyday corruption but all forms of human rights’ abuse.

“What is your privacy worth? with Edward Snowden” will also feature Right Livelihood Award laureate, and Azerbaijani investigative journalist, Khadija Ismayilova about how their work against corruption has affected their lives.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

