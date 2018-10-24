Chereponi assembly members support creation of North East Region

General News of Wednesday, 24 October 2018

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The Presiding Member of the Chereponi District Assembly, Mr Benjamin Kofi Ngisa, has stated that all members of the assembly are strongly in support of the inclusion of Chereponi in the creation of the proposed North East Region as it will help bring massive development to the area.

He is of the view that with the creation of the region, adequate resources will be allocated by the central government to develop the untapped economic potential dotted in the district, particularly tourist sites, to generate more revenue for the assembly.

Support

Mr Ngisa, in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said the assembly was made up of 31 members, comprising 20 elected members and 11 government appointees and out of the number, not even a single assembly member had opposed the creation of the proposed North East Region.

“All the members are strongly in support of the creation of the North East Region. We had an assembly meeting and members declared their full support and proposed that they would visit all the electoral areas to sensitise the public so that on the day of the referendum, people will come out in their numbers to vote for the creation of the North East Region,” he said.

Related development

A group calling itself Advocacy Group for North East Region has called on the Dagbon Traditional Council (DTC) to review its decision not to cede Chereponi for the North East Region to preserve the friendly and brotherly relations that exist between them.

According to the group, the DTC’s decision was thwarting the desire of the people of Chereponi to be part of the North East Region as a number of them viewed the creation of the region as an administrative and development issue but not a traditional boundary as being perceived.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Advocacy Group for North East Region, Mr Sulemana A.S Frinjei, and copied to the Daily Graphic in Tamale, the group accused the “Dagbon Traditional Council and its surrogates for continuously thwarting the desire of the people of Chereponi to be part of the proposed North East Region”.

The statement said the position of DTC was “surprising and shocking,” as the chiefs and people of Chereponi had made their decision to be part of the proposed North East Region at a consultative assembly held in December, 2017 and during the presidential commission’s visit to Tamale and Bunkpurugu.

“We wish to state emphatically that there has been no agitation or protest from anybody in Chereponi District except from the Chereponi chief and a few people around him.

They have chosen to disregard the overwhelming support by the chiefs and people of Chereponi at the consultative assembly held in December 2017 and the presidential commission’s visit to Tamale and Bunkpurugu and rather follow their personal agenda,” the statement claimed.

Decline of request

A special request by the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga, for the inclusion of Chereponi in the proposed North East Region was on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 rejected in a charged atmosphere at an emergency meeting convened by the Dagbon Traditional Council (DTC) in Tamale.

