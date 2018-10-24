I will stop Mahama from campaigning in schools - NPP Chairman

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has threatened to stop former President John Mahama from going to schools in the region to campaign.

He said he will stop Mahama from doing politics in the Senior High Schools (SHS) to campaign against the free SHS policy.

His comment follows the invitation of Deputy National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba by the Police for inciting some students of the school against the free SHS policy.

Akamba asked the students if they were experiencing issues with bedbugs in their dormitories as a result of congestion which has been occasioned by the free SHS policy, to which they responded in the affirmative.

READ MORE: KelniGVG: Nana Addo endorsed criminality by launching common platform – MP

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, and promised them their challenges will be over in 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He got the students to hoot at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mahama addressing Tempane delegates of the NDC in Garu in the Upper East Region, he wondered why government was taking on the party when some NPP officials equally went to schools to campaign while in opposition.

But Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi said Mahama is "desperate and a joke" to win power.

"I dare John Mahama to try the Ashanti Region with his school politics – we will stop him – I will stop him – I have done it before on several occasions.

READ MORE: Chaos at KNUST: NPP gurus want Vice Chancellor sacked - Wontumi

"If John Mahama does something small I will do something big – whatever he does, I will do more – even when he was president I did not fear, how much more now that he is just a candidate," he stressed.

Watch the video of Akamba campaigning in the SHS