Home | News | Politics: A Russian polar researcher has been charged trying to stab a colleague to death at a remote Antarctic base

Politics: A Russian polar researcher has been charged trying to stab a colleague to death at a remote Antarctic base

Dan Soko
  • Russian Antarctic researcher Sergey Savitsky is charged with attempting to murder his colleague on October 9.
  • The knife attack reportedly happened at the very remote Bellingshausen station on King George Island, run by Russia.
  • Savitsky is now under house arrest until December 8, and is cooperating, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Tuesday.
  • One source told Interfax he could have stabbed the unnamed man because he was sick of being cooped up there.

A Russian polar researcher stationed at an extremely remote base in Antarctica was charged with the attempted murder of a colleague on October 9.

A report from Russian news agency Interfax said on Tuesday Sergey Savitsky was accused of stabbing an unnamed man in the chest with a knife at the Russian Antarctic station Bellingshausen, located on King George Island.

Bellingshausen station.play

Bellingshausen station.

(Google Maps.)

A second Interfax report on Tuesday said Savitsky had now been placed under house arrest until 8 December.

Savitsky stabbed the man at least once in the dining room of the Russian Antarctic station, and aimed to kill him, Interfax quoted the Joint Press Service of the Courts of St. Petersburg as saying.

A source with knowledge of the incident told Interfax, Savitsky "surrendered on his own and without resistance to the station manager," and also "did not object to house arrest."

Bellingshausen is located on the northern edge of Antarctica, south of Peru.play

Bellingshausen is located on the northern edge of Antarctica, south of Peru.

(Google Maps.)

The source said the incident likely happened because the pair spent such a long time in close proximity to each other, and Savitsky snapped. The victim has not yet been named.

The injured person is currently in a hospital in Chile, Interfax reported, as Chile is the closest mainland.

The Bellingshausen research station was set up by the Soviet Union in 1968 and is named after a 19th-century Russian Antarctic explorer, Interfax also reported.

It is not known when Savitsky is due to attend court.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9019018&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=A+Russian+polar+researcher+has+been+charged+trying+to+stab+a+colleague+to+death+at+a+remote+Antarctic+base&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fa-russian-polar-researcher-has-been-charged-trying-to-stab-a-colleague-to-death-at-a-remote-antarctic-base-id9019018.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!