Politics: A ‘Fox & Friends’ host said he accidentally donated to Trump while buying MAGA-themed Christmas decorations

A "Fox & Friends" co-host claimed he unwittingly donated to Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign when he bought about $600 worth of "Make America Great Again"-themed Christmas decorations two years ago.

Brian Kilmeade told The Hill on Tuesday that he bought the holiday ornaments, modeled after the signature red MAGA hats, from the Trump's official campaign website two years ago.

"I had no idea that this would be considered a donation," Kilmeade told The Hill. "I'm looking for something cool and unique for Christmas for adults after this historic election."

Below is a screenshot of the Trump campaign's MAGA-themed Christmas ornament, which is currently listed on Trump's official campaign site. It's not clear if this is the exact model Kilmeade bought, or whether it cost $45 at the time.

play null (DonaldJTrump.com)

Kilmeade — one of three hosts on Trump's favorite morning show — said that he had just been searching for Trump campaign gifts online, and did not realize that he had ended up on the official campaign website.

He said that the ornaments were "a little expensive in retrospect, but that was it." He did not specify how much the ornament cost, or how many he bought.

When making a purchase on Trump's campaign website, users are told at the checkout that they must enter their occupation as it is "required by federal law for political contributions."

Business Insider has contacted the campaign website to ask whether that same notice was available in 2016.

play Users are prompted at the checkout to enter their occupation under federal law for political contributions. (DonaldJTrump.com)

Users are also given the option of making an additional donation.

Federal Election Commission filings show Kilmeade gave $601.71 to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. The contribution was processed on January 20, 2017, the day that Trump was inaugurated.

"Fox & Friends" is a hugely popular show with Trump. He often tweets about it and has phoned in to talk. A former White House official has said that Trump even schedules his meetings around the show's segments.

Kilmeade said that Fox News alerted him to the donation over the weekend.

"Even if I wasn't in this business, I would never be giving contributions out to people. Especially after an election," he said.

"I have no interest in giving to any campaign about anything."

Fox News said in a statement to The Hill it does not prohibit staff from buying holiday ornaments.