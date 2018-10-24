Home | News | Lifestyle: Rapper XXXTentacion confessed to domestic abuse in secret recordings made before he was killed

Lifestyle: Rapper XXXTentacion confessed to domestic abuse in secret recordings made before he was killed

Dan Soko
  • Murdered rapper XXXTentacion confessed to abusing his pregnant girlfriend in a secret recording made before his death.
  • In the recording, which was obtained and partly released by Pitchfork, he said he "started f---ing her up" and instilled a cycle of fear in her.
  • The 20-year-old rapper shot to fame and signed a $10 million record deal before his death, despite the allegations against him.

XXXTentacion confessed to abusing his pregnant girlfriend and made threatening comments about her in the months before his death, according to a secret recording obtained by Pitchfork.

Before he was murdered in June, XXXTentacion — the 20-year-old Florida-based rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy — was awaiting trial on charges that involved beating and strangling his pregnant girlfriend. Despite the accusations against him, the rapper signed a $10 million record deal shortly before his death.

Pitchfork said it acquired the tape from the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office. Both state prosecutors and the rapper's defense team believed the tape amounts to a confession, an official told Pitchfork.

In the recording, taken around the time of his October 2016 arrest, XXXTentacion said he started beating his girlfriend when he realized he made a mistake in getting involved with her. He also threatened to kill her.

"I will kill that b---- if she play with me. ... I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now," he said. "Until I started f---ing her up, bruh. I started f---ing her up because she made one mistake."

The rapper said on the recording that beating her started a cycle where she became more afraid of him. He also threatened to kill her.

"From there, the whole cycle went down," he said. "Now she's scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand."

XXXTentacion's mugshot, released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department.

XXXTentacion's mugshot, released by the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department.

(Miami- Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department via AP)

Other parts of the recording obtained by Pitchfork suggested he participated in a stabbing incident in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in January. He said local news reports got the number of people he allegedly stabbed wrong.

"I'm on [Miami] New Times for stabbing," he said. "How many people they put in the news? They said three. It was eight."

The Sun-Sentinel, a different local newspaper from the Miami New Times, reported that three people were wounded in the stabbing incident. Police made no arrests in relation to the incident.

A memorial for the rapper was held on June 27, 2018.

A memorial for the rapper was held on June 27, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Before he was killed, XXXTentacion had an outsized role in the rap industry. He rose to fame through his rap songs released on SoundCloud, and landed on the Billboard charts.

The rapper was killed on June 18 while leaving a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. After his death, his single "Sad!" shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist to have a posthumous top in more than 20 years. Four people were indicted for his murder in July.

