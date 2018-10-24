Finance: The 15 highest-paying hourly jobs in New York City

New York City is a popular destination for workers eager to join corporate life, but some of the highest-paid employees in the city have trade jobs.

Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage.

Several workers flock to New York City for high-paying corporate jobs, but some of the highest-paid hourly employees are in the trades, such as electricians or plumbers.

Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the median pay for hourly jobs. For jobs posted on the platform, the lowest salary limit was used to calculate hourly earnings while considering varied pay periods.

The minimum wage in New York City is $13 an hour, but is set to rise to $15 by the end of 2018 for big companies (those with 11 or more employees).

Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage. A mechanic, the lowest earning job on the list, earns $4.20 more than the city's current minimum wage.

Below, check out the highest-paid hourly jobs in New York City. All figures represent the median for the respective industry based on the survey responses.

15. Mechanic

Median hourly wage: $17.20

14. Medical biller

Median hourly wage: $17.49

13. Bus and shuttle driver

Median hourly wage: $18.24

12. Electrician

Median hourly wage: $18.34

11. Bookkeeper and accountant

Median hourly wage: $19.19

10. Executive assistant

Median hourly wage: $19.48

9. Teacher

Median hourly wage: $19.81

8. Plumber

Median hourly wage: $19.98

7. Tutor

Median hourly wage: $20.11

6. Personal trainer

Median hourly wage: $21.62

5. Massage therapist

Median hourly wage: $22.84

4. Welder

Median hourly wage: $22.88

3. Truck driver

Median hourly wage: $23.55

2. Dental hygienist

Median hourly wage: $31.68

1. Nurse

Median hourly wage: $36.87