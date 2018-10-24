Home | News | Finance: The 15 highest-paying hourly jobs in New York City

Finance: The 15 highest-paying hourly jobs in New York City

Dan Soko
  • New York City is a popular destination for workers eager to join corporate life, but some of the highest-paid employees in the city have trade jobs.
  • Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the highest-paying hourly jobs.
  • Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage.

Several workers flock to New York City for high-paying corporate jobs, but some of the highest-paid hourly employees are in the trades, such as electricians or plumbers.

Merlin, a job-search site for hourly workers, conducted a survey among 8,822 users based in New York to determine the median pay for hourly jobs. For jobs posted on the platform, the lowest salary limit was used to calculate hourly earnings while considering varied pay periods.

The minimum wage in New York City is $13 an hour, but is set to rise to $15 by the end of 2018 for big companies (those with 11 or more employees).

Nurse is the highest-paid hourly job in New York City at $36.87 an hour — nearly three times the city's minimum wage. A mechanic, the lowest earning job on the list, earns $4.20 more than the city's current minimum wage.

Below, check out the highest-paid hourly jobs in New York City. All figures represent the median for the respective industry based on the survey responses.

15. Mechanic

15. Mechanicplay

15. Mechanic

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $17.20

14. Medical biller

14. Medical billerplay

14. Medical biller

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $17.49

13. Bus and shuttle driver

13. Bus and shuttle driverplay

13. Bus and shuttle driver

(Steve Ruark/AP)

Median hourly wage: $18.24

12. Electrician

play (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $18.34

11. Bookkeeper and accountant

11. Bookkeeper and accountantplay

11. Bookkeeper and accountant

(Getty Images / Carl Court)

Median hourly wage: $19.19

10. Executive assistant

10. Executive assistantplay

10. Executive assistant

(Strelka Institute/Flickr)

Median hourly wage: $19.48

9. Teacher

9. Teacherplay

9. Teacher

(Duane Prokop/Getty)

Median hourly wage: $19.81

8. Plumber

8. Plumberplay

8. Plumber

(caifas/Shutterstock)

Median hourly wage: $19.98

7. Tutor

7. Tutorplay

7. Tutor

(Flickr / US Department of Education)

Median hourly wage: $20.11

6. Personal trainer

6. Personal trainerplay

6. Personal trainer

(Flickr / U.S. Army Europe Images)

Median hourly wage: $21.62

5. Massage therapist

5. Massage therapistplay

5. Massage therapist

(Donald Traill/AP)

Median hourly wage: $22.84

4. Welder

4. Welderplay

4. Welder

(Spencer Platt/Getty)

Median hourly wage: $22.88

3. Truck driver

3. Truck driverplay

3. Truck driver

(rCarner/Shutterstock)

Median hourly wage: $23.55

2. Dental hygienist

2. Dental hygienistplay

2. Dental hygienist

(Boston Globe/Contributor/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $31.68

1. Nurse

1. Nurseplay

1. Nurse

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Median hourly wage: $36.87

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!