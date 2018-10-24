Strategy: Chick-fil-A might add mac and cheese to its menu — and it looks incredible

- Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in four states.
Chick-fil-A is testing mac and cheese in four states.
The new side is made with macaroni noodles and a blend of cheeses including cheddar, parmesan, and Romano. It's now available in select cities in Texas, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia, the Daily Meal reports.
Chick-fil-A first started testing mac and cheese in July 2017.
The fast-food chain experimented with a number of different mac and cheese recipes — including one that featured cauliflower — before settling on this one, the company said in an interview with Business Insider at the time.
The recipe closely resembles the mac and cheese that is served at Chick-fil-A's 12 Dwarf House restaurants, which feature a different menu than regular Chick-fil-A restaurants.
We tried Dwarf House's mac and cheese last year and thought it tasted home-made. It could have been a little hotter, though.
The mac and cheese at a Chick-fil-A Dwarf House in Hapeville, Georgia. (Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)
So far, the mac and cheese seems to be a big hit with customers.
"I want everyone to know that Chick-fil-a’s macaroni has changed my life. It’s all I think about," tweeted Twitter user @aur0raa.
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
