Home | News | Strategy: Taco Bell is giving away free tacos. Here's how to get them. (YUM)

Dan Soko
  • Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, November 1 from 2 pm to 6 pm.
  • The fast-food chain is giving away the tacos as part of its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.
  • The Red Sox's Mookie Betts stole a base on Tuesday evening, unlocking the free tacos.

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Prior to the 2018 World Series, Taco Bell announced that it was bringing back the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. If a player steals a base during the World Series, Taco Bell pledges to give away free tacos across the US.

Taco fans didn't have to wait long for the free tacos to be unlocked. On Tuesday, the first night of the series, the Red Sox's Mookie Betts stole second base.

To quote the Major League Baseball's Twitter account, in that moment Betts became "the Taco Hero baseball deserves."

Taco Bell is giving away the free Doritos Locos Tacos on Thursday, November 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Customers are limited to one taco per person.

Since 2015, Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion has become a popular deal for the fast-food chain. The taco chain also has given away millions of dollars of free food with its "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, in partnership with the National Basketball Association.

"Every year, we’re overwhelmed with the excitement from our fans when combining America’s favorite pastime with America’s favorite tacos," Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell's global chief brand officer, said in a statement.

In addition to free tacos, Taco Bell and the MLB are selling taco-themed hats and baseball cards for base-stealing players.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

