Home | News | Kwahuman Association donates medical equipment to Atibie Hospital

Kwahuman Association donates medical equipment to Atibie Hospital

Dan Soko

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Atibie (E/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Kwahuman Association in Holland has donated medical equipment and renovated a 30- bed capacity female ward of the Atibie Government Hospital as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration.

The project, estimated at GH¢163,000.00 was to equip the hospital which for years had not seen any major facelift.

The donated items included; babies cots, mattresses and hospital beds.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the items to the facility, Mr Joseph Adjekum, the Association's Representative said the association had the welfare of the hospital at heart as it served a wide area that included; communities in the Afram Plains.

He said the association had plans of extending the gesture to smaller health centres such as CHPS compounds and clinics in deprived communities to ensure that many inhabitants in the Kwahu area had access to quality health care.

He assured of the association's continuous support in bringing quality health care to the people of Kwahu and expressed hope that the gesture would help to step up health care services of the hospital.

Mr Adjekum therefore advised the hospital authorities to put the items to effective use for the benefit of patients who visited the hospital.

Dr Arko Akoto- Ampaw, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital received the items on behalf of management and staff of the hospital and expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their support that had sustained the hospital.

He gave the assurance that they would put the items to good use and ensure regular maintenance of the equipment and other medical supplies for the benefit of all who visited the facility.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!