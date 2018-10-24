Kwahuman Association donates medical equipment to Atibie Hospital

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
Atibie (E/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Kwahuman
Association in Holland has donated medical equipment and renovated a 30- bed
capacity female ward of the Atibie Government Hospital as part of their 50th
Anniversary celebration.
The project, estimated at GH¢163,000.00 was to
equip the hospital which for years had not seen any major facelift.
The donated items included; babies cots,
mattresses and hospital beds.
At a brief ceremony to hand over the items to
the facility, Mr Joseph Adjekum, the Association's Representative said the
association had the welfare of the hospital at heart as it served a wide area
that included; communities in the Afram Plains.
He said the association had plans of extending
the gesture to smaller health centres such as CHPS compounds and clinics in
deprived communities to ensure that many inhabitants in the Kwahu area had
access to quality health care.
He assured of the association's continuous
support in bringing quality health care to the people of Kwahu and expressed
hope that the gesture would help to step up health care services of the
hospital.
Mr Adjekum therefore advised the hospital
authorities to put the items to effective use for the benefit of patients who
visited the hospital.
Dr Arko Akoto- Ampaw, the Medical
Superintendent of the hospital received the items on behalf of management and
staff of the hospital and expressed gratitude to the members of the association
for their support that had sustained the hospital.
He gave the assurance that they would put the
items to good use and ensure regular maintenance of the equipment and other
medical supplies for the benefit of all who visited the facility.
GNA
