Governance should be all inclusive – Justice and Peace Commission

Koforidua, Oct. 24, GNA – The Koforidua Diocese of the Catholic Church Coordinator of the Justice and Peace Commission, Reverend Father Andrews Kwami Dunyo, has called on the citizenry not to leave governance of the country to only the executive arm of government to run.

According to him, governance actually takes place at the grassroots; however, most of the people were not aware of their role and therefore cannot demand for accountability from the duty bearers.

He said this at a community engagement organized by the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua Justice and Peace Commission to educate residents of Betom, a community in the New Juaben South Municipality on their rights and responsibilities as citizens of Ghana.

Rev. Father Dunyo said the effort of the Catholic Church was to disabuse the minds of the citizenry to actively participate in local governance.

He expressed the hope that the project would enable majority of the people to understand that governance was not only at the executive level, but it resided in the citizenry whose contribution will help promote good governance and bring about development.

Mr Ebenezer Acheampong of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said the main function of a Member of Parliament (MP) was to enact laws in parliament.

He said MP’s were to meet with their constituents and explain to them the activities that took place in parliament and exercise an oversight responsibility on the activities of the executive arm of government.

Mr Acheampong said MPs were not the implementers of development projects in the communities.

He explained that development in communities does not fall within the mandate of MP’s; however, an MP can lobby for a project for his constituents.

He urged the people to channel their development projects through their assembly members to the assemblies, because the assembly was the right outfit to ensure development in the communities.

