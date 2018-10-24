Home | News | Election of MMDCEs will deepen governance at grassroots - NCCE

Election of MMDCEs will deepen governance at grassroots - NCCE

Dan Soko

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA

Wa, Oct. 24, GNA - Madam Akua Zakaria, the Wa Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has said election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) will bring good governance to the doorsteps of the people.

When the grassroots were given the mandate and opportunity to elect their own leaders, she said, competent people were mostly like to be chosen to manage resources prudently.

It would also give power to the electorates to hold their leaders more accountable in terms of application and management of resources for the maximum benefit of the people, she added.

The NCCE Director was speaking in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital, during a sensitization programme organised by Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) with the support of Star Ghana to enlighten citizens about the election of MMDCEs.

Mr Kwaku Baawine, a retired Principal Security Analyst, warned that the proposed election of MMDCEs should be done cautiously, since previous referenda were marked with some violence.

He said the upcoming referendum could witness similar violence if steps were not taken to ensure inclusiveness through broader consultation with all stakeholders.

He expressed worry about ethnicity and partisan politics that have eaten deep into the fabric of the Ghanaian society to the extent that all national policies and programmes geared towards development were being politicized.

Mr Baawine said the emergence of political vigilantism, which had become the order of the day among political party supporters, making a candidate that loses the election more likely to be attacked.

He expressed the anticipation that some areas traditionally known for the two dominant political parties - the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - voting in those areas would be base on partisan lines, describing it as not good for the country.

Naa Robert Longah, the Chief of Nadowli-Kaleo Traditional Area, applauded NORSAAC for such an informed programme for women and the youth in Northern Ghana.

“Understanding of the question is part of the answer” he said, explaining that the election would bring inclusiveness, if the people were included in the governance process and how their resources were being managed.

The 20 months programme was on the theme: “The referendum we want,” and aims to enlighten and empower women and the youth in Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to take part in decision process involving election of MMDCEs.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Patrick Asmah Excels As FK Senica Thrash Dunajská Streda To Progress In Slovak Cup

October 24, 2018

Andy Yiadom Registers Assist For Reading FC In Defeat Against Birmingham City

October 24, 2018

Ashantigold Ready To Represent Ghana In Africa But Respects NC Decision

October 24, 2018

We'll Play Three International Friendlies Before AWCON Start – Bashir Hayford

October 24, 2018

Notes from the Console: Ghanaian acts, where’s your ‘wow’ factor? 

October 24, 2018

Emmanuel Aryeetey Wins First Boxer X Champion Cup In Kasoa

October 24, 2018

Akufo-Addo meets CSOs over 10 mins., galamsey, Oti Reg

October 24, 2018

Oppong Nkrumah, others to be vetted on Friday

October 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Cameroon's Paul Biya at helm of poll winning machine

October 22, 2018

S.Africa apartheid-era cop seeks to end murder trial

October 22, 2018

Cameroon's veteran strongman Biya wins seventh presidential term

October 22, 2018

Egypt’s Olympic Body Ratifies Sanctions On Zamalek Chief

October 22, 2018

Jonathan Osabutey's SV Werder Bremen Heading To South Africa

October 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 14, 2018

Actress: Joselyn Dumas debunks rumours of dating John Dumelo

August 10, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!