Election of MMDCEs will deepen governance at grassroots - NCCE

By Sambiru Duut Elijah, GNA
Wa, Oct. 24, GNA - Madam Akua Zakaria, the Wa
Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has
said election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs)
will bring good governance to the doorsteps of the people.
When the grassroots were given the mandate and
opportunity to elect their own leaders, she said, competent people were mostly
like to be chosen to manage resources prudently.
It would also give power to the electorates to
hold their leaders more accountable in terms of application and management of
resources for the maximum benefit of the people, she added.
The NCCE Director was speaking in Wa, the
Upper West Regional Capital, during a sensitization programme organised by
Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) with the support of Star
Ghana to enlighten citizens about the election of MMDCEs.
Mr Kwaku Baawine, a retired Principal Security
Analyst, warned that the proposed election of MMDCEs should be done cautiously,
since previous referenda were marked with some violence.
He said the upcoming referendum could witness
similar violence if steps were not taken to ensure inclusiveness through
broader consultation with all stakeholders.
He expressed worry about ethnicity and
partisan politics that have eaten deep into the fabric of the Ghanaian society
to the extent that all national policies and programmes geared towards
development were being politicized.
Mr Baawine said the emergence of political
vigilantism, which had become the order of the day among political party
supporters, making a candidate that loses the election more likely to be
attacked.
He expressed the anticipation that some areas
traditionally known for the two dominant political parties - the New Patriotic
Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) - voting in those areas
would be base on partisan lines, describing it as not good for the country.
Naa Robert Longah, the Chief of Nadowli-Kaleo
Traditional Area, applauded NORSAAC for such an informed programme for women
and the youth in Northern Ghana.
“Understanding of the question is part of the
answer” he said, explaining that the election would bring inclusiveness, if the
people were included in the governance process and how their resources were
being managed.
The 20 months programme was on the theme: “The
referendum we want,” and aims to enlighten and empower women and the youth in
Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to take part in decision process
involving election of MMDCEs.
